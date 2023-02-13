Eight-year-old Sydney boy dies at Fiji resort
An eight-year-old Sydney boy died at a Fiji resort last week and an investigation into his death is under way, resort officials said.
On the evening of Thursday, February 9 (local time), the boy passed away at Club Wyndham Denarau Island in Fiji, a resort that is part of the Wyndham Destinations corporation.
“We have expressed our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them at this time,” a Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific spokesperson said.
“Our management team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and cooperating with the police and authorities.”
Sydney Morning Herald