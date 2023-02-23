Australian tourist killed in New Caledonia shark attack as 4-metre predator pulled from ocean

The whopper of a tiger shark is four-metres long.

A 59-year-old Australian tourist has died in New Caledonia after being attacked by a shark off a popular Noumea beach.

Chris Davis was about 150 metres from the shore near a pontoon when he was bitten several times, suffering major wounds to his leg and arms. He died at the scene.

The attack prompted the immediate evacuation of the area, with the Noumea mayor Sonia Lagarde ordering the closure of the beach.

A four-metre tiger shark was hooked in waters near where Davis was swimming when he was attacked on Sunday.

A photo of the huge shark on the deck of a boat has been released by authorities.

Screengrab/1News The shark is believed to have killed an Australian man in New Caledonia.

This was the third shark attack in the area in recent weeks and comes just after the reopening of the Noumea beaches.

New Caledonia lies south of Vanuatu and is about 1200km east of Australia.