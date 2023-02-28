'The island has had no rain in two years' says MP for Arorae in Kiribati

The Kiribati government in June last year declared a state of disaster, after the discovery of high salinity levels in monitoring wells and very low rainfall.

A member of parliament for Arorae in Kiribati says the island has had almost no rain for two years.

The Kiribati government in June last year declared a state of disaster, after the discovery of high salinity levels in monitoring wells and very low rainfall.

Teima Onorio said the drought had been harsh to the island's about 1000 residents, and they needed a lot of help.

"It's been over a year, it's been almost two years, there's been scarcely any rain. The situation is quite harsh for the people. The well water, which people drink, is becoming brackish."

READ MORE:

* Deputy PM departs Pacific Island Forum with Fijian defence force for cyclone recovery

* Carmel Sepuloni meets Fijian PM ahead of 'important' Pacific gathering

* Pacific reunification sealed as Kiribati is welcomed back to the Forum family



The drought had caused the tops of coconut trees to fall off and vegetation to die, which was affecting people's incomes, Onorio said.

She is calling on the government to do more for the island as it dealt with a harsh drought.

Onorio said she had never seen a drought like it.

"I would very much like to see government assistance for the repair and maintenance of the desalination plant in Tamaroa (one of two villages in Arorae), because I know that water from that desalination plant has been serving the people well," she said.