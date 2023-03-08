Deadly cyclone Freddy has become Earth's longest-lived tropical storm

The storm was born in the Indian Ocean on February 6 and has been on a long, winding journey since, walloping both Madagascar and Mozambique and causing at least 21 deaths.

Now, poised to hit Mozambique for a second time, the storm has set a world record for tropical storm longevity, enduring 31 days and counting.

"At this time, it does appear to be a new record holder for 'longest-lasting' recorded tropical cyclone . . . but we are continuing to monitor the situation," said Randall Cerveny, the World Meteorological Organisation's rapporteur for weather and climate extremes, in a news release.

Over its lifetime, Freddy has tracked more than 8000 kilometres since it developed between Western Australia and Indonesia and even attained the strength of a Category 5 hurricane. It's presently crossing the Mozambique Channel for a third time.

READ MORE:

* New LINZ satellite imagery shows the extent of Gabrielle's devastation

* Vanuatu cyclones: No word yet from Kiwis on cut-off Tanna Island

* Hurricane Irma has already broken all these records

* Rare tropical cyclone to bring eight years of rain in two days in Arabia



Remarkably, the storm has rapidly intensified six times.

Rapid intensification describes an uptick in winds of 56kph or greater in 24 hours. Research has shown rapid intensification increasing in frequency in many ocean basins because of rising ocean temperatures linked to human-caused climate change.

This image from Meteosat-9 satellite shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy, right, and Madagascar on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Before Freddy, no previous storm in the Southern Hemisphere had rapidly intensified more than three times. In the Northern Hemisphere, it appears that only three storms (Norman '18, Emily '05 and John '94) have undergone four bouts of rapid intensification.

Freddy is continuing to strengthen now, coming off its sixth spate of swift strengthening. Just 24 hours ago, it was a tropical storm with sustained winds of 104kph. Now it's the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds just shy of 161kph.

Forecasts call for continued strengthening, likely to Category 3 intensity, in the next 72 hours. In Mozambique, preparations are underway for the storm's return visit after its first landfall there on February 24. Ten people died, 8000 people were displaced and 28,300 homes were destroyed. Over the past seven days, the storm unloaded up to 500 millimetres of rain on southern portions of the country, according to the WMO.

Freddy will probably be stronger when it hits Mozambique for a second time, though displaced somewhat to the north.

As of early morning Wednesday NZT, Freddy was located just west of Toliara in southwest Madagascar, where the storm was producing heavy rainfall. It had winds of between 153 – 161kph and was moving northwest at 10kph.

On satellite, Freddy had a pinhole eye 10km wide that recently emerged from a central dense overcast region.

Gale force winds and tidal surge from Cyclone Freddy hit the coast of the Indian Ocean Island of Mauritius.

At the high altitudes, counterclockwise-spinning high pressure is present, shunting the jet stream to the south. That's allowing for "exhaust" air exiting above Freddy to fan radially outward, especially to the north.

The easier it is for "outflow" air to escape away from a system, the more efficiently a storm can ingest warm, humid air in contact with the toasty ocean waters below.

High-resolution weather models indicate Freddy will continue northwest though the Mozambique Channel while intensifying. By late in the workweek though, its forward progress will slow, and there are some models that hint at Freddy stalling over the channel - or perhaps even wobbling back eastward.

For now, however, the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre is calling for Freddy to make landfall in Mozambique Friday night into Saturday morning with winds of just over 161kph. The most likely landfall location would be near the mouth of the Zambezi River.

Freddy has already lived a historic life as a hurricane. It peaked at Category 5-equivalent status on February 18-19 with winds of 265kph. While the WMO says it will probably set up a committee to confirm the matter, the storm appears to have surpassed the 31-day life of 1994's Hurricane-Typhoon John, which travelled from the eastern to western Pacific, passing south of Hawaii, before turning north and dissipating south of the Aleutians.

Equally impressive is how much ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy, Freddy has generated. ACE is a product of wind speed and storm duration, and it attempts to quantify how much energy a storm extracts from warm ocean waters. Freddy has already set the Southern Hemisphere's record, and could nab a record worldwide.

Solofo Rasolofomanana/AP A damaged building, in Mananjary district after cyclone Freddy reached Madagascar.

"Freddy has just surpassed several storms for ACE including Paka (1997), Ivan (2004) and John (1994)," wrote Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, in an email. "It currently stands in 2nd place behind Ioke (2006) for most ACE for a single tropical cyclone since 1980. Prior to that time, data in the Southern Hemisphere gets really sketchy!"

Klotzbach said that Freddy has currently racked up 74.5 ACE units, and could keep harvesting energy. Some experts say it may fall just shy of Ioke's 85 ACE units, but some say Freddy has a chance.

It's important to note that, while Freddy has been listed on weather maps for a month, it did spend several days as a tropical depression - technically a tropical cyclone but not strong enough to warrant a name. Once a named storm weakens into a depression, however, it retains its name in case it comes back to life - as was the case with Freddy.

No matter how you slice it, Freddy has been around for a long time and has certainly overstayed its welcome. Unfortunately, its destructive journey is far from over.