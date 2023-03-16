Kermadec Islands hit by M7.0 earthquake, no tsunami threat for mainland NZ

The earthquake happened just before 2pm on Thursday afternoon

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has hit near the Kermadec Islands, but there is no threat of a tsunami for mainland New Zealand.

The earthquake on Thursday afternoon was about 10km deep.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) has confirmed there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand.

“There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 earthquake in the Southern Kermadec Islands,” Civil Defence New Zealand said on Thursday.

“Remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone,” they said.

The US Tsunami Warning System, run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, initially classified the quake at M7.1.

For tsunami preparedness, Nema recommend getting supplies and a plan ready just in case.

“Walk, run or cycle if at all possible to reduce the chances of getting stuck in traffic congestion.”

The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia is also reporting there is no threat to that area after the quake.

It comes after an earlier provisional threat warning was issued for the Kermadec Islands region.