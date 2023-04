The large quake hit at Lake Chambri to the country's north.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea at a depth of 62.6 kilometres.

The quake was centred at Lake Chambri in the country’s north and hit at 6.04am (NZT), the US Geological Survey reported.

It was originally rated as a magnitude 7.3 but downgraded.

