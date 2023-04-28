Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes in Pacific Ocean

The earthquake struck south of Fiji.

A﻿ 6.6 magnitude earthquake has struck south of Fiji in the Pacific Ocean.

Geoscience Australia reported the earthquake struck at﻿ a depth of 604 kilometres south of the island nation just before 1.30pm (local time).

The authority is currently reporting it as a 6.6 magnitude strength.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there is no tsunami threat to Australia following the earthquake.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.