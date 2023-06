The quake, which struck at 7.16pm local time, was at a depth of 7.1km.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck in the ocean around 300km south of Tonga, the US Geological Survey reports.

It was followed at 8.26pm by a magnitude 5.4 quake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre did not issue any warnings for the quakes.