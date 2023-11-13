NZ ship stranded in Fiji as tropical cyclone barrels towards islands

Niwa and Fiji Meteorological Service are predicting a tropical cyclone to pass south east across Vanuatu and Fiji in the next two days, just weeks after Vanuatu was hit by Tropical Cyclone Lola.

A New Zealand ship which sails volunteer medics to the Pacific for vital healthcare has become stranded in Fiji, and needs urgent help to save the ship as a tropical cyclone is bearing down on the Pacific.

The YWAM Koha and its crew of volunteers were providing much needed medical aid to isolated communities in Fiji when a bearing seized up in the tailshaft, leaving it stranded in Fijian waters.

The ship needs to urgently be dry docked and repaired, leaving the organisation, Youth With a Mission with a $300,000 bill.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The YWAM Koha at the wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on Monday.

It has 160 Kiwi medical volunteers, and a volunteer eight-man crew of three New Zealanders, four from Fiji and one from Ireland.

The situation has escalated as a tropical cyclone is forecast to move south east between Vanuatu and Fiji in the next two days, according to Niwa and Fiji Meteorological Service.

This will be the second tropical cyclone in the storm season so far, as Cyclone Lola only just ripped through Vanuatu in late October.

YWAM Ships Managing Director, Marty Emmett, says it would be a tragedy to lose the ship, and they need to get back to Tauranga urgently.

“YWAM Ships runs on the generosity of people who freely donate their time and expertise.”

He says the organisation is only able to pay $100,000.

Stuff The medical ship is stranded in Fiji waters as a cyclone approaches.

Trinity Lands, a philanthropic agricultural trust in the Waikato has offered to donate $100,000 leaving a $100,000 shortfall which is needed by the end of November.

Emmett is appealing to the public to help to save a ship which helps thousands in the Pacific and in Aotearoa who otherwise would not receive medical attention.

“In just two years in Fiji, we’ve been able to serve more than 5000 people by bringing healthcare services to people in need in isolated islands, where something as simple as a trip to the dentist is out of the question for most people.

“We feel like we've just got started and there are so many more people in need that we want to reach across the Pacific. We know it’s a big ask for New Zealanders right now, but if enough people chip in we can get our ship fixed so we can get to them.

Stuff Medical ship YWAM Koha with Marty Emmett, ship managing director

The ship is 48m long and is fitted with two dental clinics and equipment to set up pop-up clinics on land, and is based in Tauranga.