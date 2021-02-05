Covid-19: Mother's 'guilt' escaping UK lockdown for safety, normalcy of life in New Zealand

When Aucklander Belynda Smith packed her bags and travelled to London to see her daughter, she had a return flight booked for the following month.

Smith, 60, arrived on December 6, and almost one month later, a week before she was scheduled to leave, the United Kingdom plunged into its third Covid-19 lockdown and her flight was cancelled.

When lockdown was imposed in January, there had been a daily case increase of 26,626, up more than 30 per cent from the week prior, and 40 per cent more than the highest level recorded in the UK’s first Covid-19 wave the year before.

In the last seven days, an additional 148,725 infections have been confirmed, according to the latest data from the UK Government.

Every day, at 4pm (local time) Smith waited for the daily case update.

“We [kept] thinking that we shouldn’t [watch] as it’s quite depressing but there is also the need to know.”

Having been at her home on Auckland’s North Shore for New Zealand’s lockdowns, Smith was in a unique position to compare the two. She noted how the response to the UK’s lockdown was “quite different”.

“I felt that most people in [New Zealand] tried hard to abide by the rules and [practise] social distancing, but over [there], after 10 months of it, there is a feeling of being fed up with it all.

“Despite most people’s efforts, things haven’t got any better.”

Supplied Belynda Smith travelled to London in December when her daughter wasn't well.

Smith said the Christmas lockdown seemed to be the final straw for many. “There is a general feeling of despair.”

While she was eager to return to New Zealand Smith was also feeling guilty.

”There is also a feeling of guilt that everything will be normal for me once I get out of isolation. But for my family and friends [in the UK] life with severe restrictions will continue.

“A couple of times the enormity of being so far from home during a pandemic has made me a bit panicky and I’ve had to squash the feelings.”

Smith travelled to UK on the understanding she may have to stay longer, but confirmation that her flight was cancelled was concerning. She, like many Kiwis trying to get home, joined the rat race to snap up available seats on outgoing flights.

“It was the middle of the night in [New Zealand when my flight was cancelled] so I couldn’t contact my travel agent, and checking flights with other airlines, I could see all the available seats disappearing rapidly.”

A flight from Doha to Auckland had just two seats left, so she quickly booked a spot. Thankfully, the flight was on the same date as her original booking, meaning her managed isolation booking remained valid and so too did her pre-departure test appointment – two bookings that have been notoriously difficult to secure.

“I know how hard it is to get an isolation place,” she said.

Smith departed London, as scheduled, on January 14 and arrived in New Zealand on January 16. She has since completed her 14-day stint in managed isolation.

Supplied Belynda Smith travelled to the UK via Australia in December. While she was there her return flight was cancelled.

A delayed trip home wouldn’t have concerned her too much as she was staying with her daughter and son-in-law. But she couldn’t risk being stuck in the UK for months.

“It’s quite alarming [in the UK] with the number of Covid cases and deaths rising daily.”

A total of 112,660 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK.

Smith is concerned for the health and safety of her daughter and son-in-law.

“I have to remind myself that they are being very sensible and avoiding leaving the house as instructed, but they still have to go to the supermarket ... which gets more and more risky.”

Being isolated from all friends and family has taken a toll on everyone she knows as well.

Plans to ease lockdown in England will be announced at the end of February.