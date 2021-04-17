Royal family releases new photos from family album on eve of Duke's funeral

New details of the plans for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday have been revealed. The full guest list - limited to 30 people due to coronavirus restrictions - has also been announced.

The royal family is remembering happy times as they prepare for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral tonight New Zealand time.

New photos have been released from the family album on the family’s Instagram page. The first, taken by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, shows a relaxed Prince Philip and the Queen sitting on a rug on the grass at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003.

Within an hour, the posting had received more than 4000 comments from followers expressing their condolences and sending their love and support.

INSTAGRAM The Royal Family have posted on Instagram a relaxed photo of Prince Philip and the Queen at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003.

An earlier post shows more family photos, taken on special occasions, including the couple’s wedding in 1947, and their platinum wedding anniversary in 2017.

READ MORE:

* Prince Philip's death just short of his 100th is 'huge shame', royal fan says

* Public figures around the world pay tribute to Prince Philip following his death at 99

* As Prince Harry returns to UK, behind the scenes grief has not erased Royal Family tensions

* See Prince Philip's death marked by gun salutes across the U.K.



The family commented on the images: “The Duke of Edinburgh was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“The Queen and The Duke’s enduring marriage has seen them support each other through many years of Royal duties and raising a family together.

“The engagement of Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten to Princess Elizabeth was announced in July 1947 and the marriage took place in Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.

“In 2017 The Queen and The Duke became the first couple in the Royal Family to celebrate their Platinum Wedding anniversary. Find out more about The Duke of Edinburgh’s marriage and family life on www.royal.uk [where you can access the Book of Condolences].”

Fiona Hanson/AP Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo at Broadlands marking their platinum wedding anniversary. The Duke died, aged 99, at home at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2021.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on April 9. In a farewell like no other, his coffin will be carried out of Windsor Castle at 2.41pm local time (1.41am NZ time) and placed onto a specially modified Land Rover for a short ceremonial procession.