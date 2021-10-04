UK police officer who worked with Sarah Everard's killer charged with rape

A police officer in the United Kingdom, who was a colleague of the man who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in south London in March, has been charged with rape.

David Carrick​, 46, was arrested on Saturday (UK time) in Hertfordshire, southern England, and suspended.

Carrick, who was based within the Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command with Wayne Couzens, was charged with one count of rape following an alleged attack on a woman in September 2020.

Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick​ said in a statement: “I am deeply concerned to hear the news today that an officer from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence.

READ MORE:

* Sarah Everard murder case: Former police officer sentenced to life in prison

* Boris Johnson backs London police chief after vigil for Sarah Everard is broken up

* Human remains found, linked to missing UK woman Sarah Everard



“I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too.

“Criminal proceedings must now take their course, so I am unable to comment any further at this stage.”

Metropolitan Police/AP Sarah Everard, 33, disappeared while walking home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Couzens has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Carrick would appear in court via video link on Monday. The matter had also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Carrick’s arrest came one day after Couzens appeared in court.

Couzens was accused of using his police identification and Covid-19 laws to trick 33-year-old Everard into his car in a false arrest as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. He pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard on the pretext that she broke lockdown rules, drove her far outside the capital and then raped and killed her.

Elizabeth Cook/AP This court artist sketch of Susan Everard, right, the mother of Sarah Everard, reading a victim impact statement as former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, left, sat in the dock at the Old Bailey in London.

On Friday, he was sentenced to life in prison and was not eligible for parole.

It had been confirmed Couzens also worked in the Parliamentary service and had finished a shift guarding the US embassy hours before he falsely arrested Everard and abducted her.

Couzens worked on the parliamentary estate used by members of parliament and ministers five times between February and July of last year. He had access to all areas of the Commons and Lords, The Sunday Times reported.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle had asked for a meeting with Dick to discuss Couzens’ vetting, The Guardian reported.

“I have asked the Met to meet me urgently to discuss how this person could have been deemed suitable for deployment here,” Hoyle said.

“Further, I will be seeking reassurance that at no time was anyone on the parliamentary estate put at risk. The security of members and staff has always been my number one priority, so I want to know how this man could ever have crossed the parliamentary threshold.”

Hoyle said she was “sickened by the depravity” of Couzens, while co-chair of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden​ said it appeared “warning signals” had been “overlooked”.

Metropolitan police CCTV image issued by the Metropolitan police, of Wayne Couzens speaking to Sarah Everard by the side of the road in Poynders Court, south London.

Some politicians had called for Dick’s resignation, while Dowden pushed for her to “properly investigate” this first.

In light of these developments, a former Met police superintendent, Parm Sandhu​, said all officers should be re-vetted now as an “urgent measure”. She said this would reassure the public and rebuild the trust and confidence the force had lost.

“It needs to be done on a regular basis, so that we don’t have anybody who can even come close to the actions of Wayne Couzens.”

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick​ said in a statement: “I am deeply concerned to hear the news today that an officer from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence.

At the weekend, Scotland Yard issued a public service announcement, telling people stopped by lone plain-clothed officers to wave down a bus for help or ask an officer to verify their identity by asking to hear their radio operator or asking to speak with the operator themselves.

The Met said people should also consider “shouting out to a passerby, running into a house, knocking on a door, waving a bus down or, if you are in the position to do so, calling (emergency number) 999”.

“All officers will, of course, know about this case and will be expecting in an interaction like that – rare as it may be – that members of the public may be understandably concerned and more distrusting than they previously would have been, and should and will expect to be asked more questions.”