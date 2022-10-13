UK nurse charged with murdering seven babies sent parents of one baby a sympathy card, court told

A UK nurse facing charges of murdering seven babies allegedly killed a premature baby girl on the fourth attempt and then sent the parents a sympathy card.

Lucy Letby, 32, also spoke to the baby’s mother when the mother was washing her dead child.

Manchester Crown Court was told that immediately after the baby’s death, her parents were taken to a private room, and asked if the baby’s mother wanted to bathe her daughter.

As the mother bathed her child, Letby came into the room and, in the words of the mother, "was smiling and kept going on about how she was present at the baby's first bath and how much the baby had loved it", BBC reported.

The jury was told Letby later sent a sympathy card to the child's parents and kept an image of the card on her phone.

Letby had agreed, during a police interview, that was unusual, but said it was not often nurses got to know a family as well as they had known the family of the girl – referred to as Child I.

SCREENSHOT

Letby has denied 22 charges related to events at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in Chester in the northwest of England, in 2015 and 2016. She has denied the murder of seven babies. She has also denied 15 charges of attempted murder, relating to 10 babies.

On the third day of the prosecution’s opening statement, Nick Johnson KC said the circumstances of the girl's death were "an extreme example even by the standards of this case", BBC reported.

Letby had tried four times to kill the girl, who was born at 27 weeks, Johnson alleged.

The first time Letby injected Child I with air, he said. The second time the girl was found not to be breathing after Letby, who was standing in the doorway of the baby’s darkened room, commented the baby looked pale.

“You might want to consider how it was that Lucy Letby could see that Child I was pale from the door of a room in which there was minimal lighting,” The Times reported the prosecutor saying.

Elizabeth Cook/AP This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court on Monday (local time).

After the third alleged attempt, Child I was found to have excess air in her stomach, which had affected her breathing.

After a fourth attempt, Child I’s medical alarm had gone off. Another nurse had found Letby next to the incubator, the jury was told. The baby died that morning.

The baby had been born “very early and very small”, but had been doing well, Johnson said.

It was thought Child I was killed by an injection of air into her stomach through a nasogastric tube when the designated nurse was away from her.

“What happened [to Child I] followed the pattern of what happened to others before and what was yet to happen to others. It was persistent, it was calculated, and it was cold-blooded,” Johnson said.

The trial is expected to last six months.