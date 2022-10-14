UK nurse accused of killing seven babies described herself as 'evil', prosecution says

UK nurse Lucy Letby, accused of the murder of seven babies and attempted murder of 10 others, wrote on a note found in her house: “I am evil I did this”, a court heard.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC showed the yellow Post-it Note to the jury on TV screens.

“She wrote, ‘I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them’, ‘I am a horrible evil person’ and in capital letters ‘I am evil I did this’,” Johnson said.

The charges relate to incidents that happened between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England, where Letby was working as a nurse in the neonatal unit.

READ MORE:

* UK nurse charged with murdering seven babies sent parents of one baby a sympathy card, court told

* Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin - UK prosecutor

* British nurse Lucy Letby charged with murder of eight babies at UK hospital



Letby, 32, has denied all charges.

Outlining her defence on the fourth day of the trial at Manchester Crown Court, Ben Myers KC said Letby was “adamant she’s done nothing intentionally to harm these babies”.

CPS A note found in Lucy Letby's home

"She trained hard to be a neonatal nurse and what she wanted was to care for babies she looked after,” Myers said.

Pointing to Letby, Myers said: "It is important to be careful that blame is not heaped on that woman when there may be others who have made mistakes or a system which has failed,” BBC reported.

There was "a real danger" people would simply accept the prosecution theory of guilt "based firmly on coincidence", Myers said.

SCREENSHOT Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.

In some cases, no-one could say why a particular child deteriorated or died.

In this case the babies were "clinically fragile" and in conditions that could change "very swiftly and deteriorate very rapidly".

Referring to the note in which Letby described herself as “evil”, and to other notes found at her house, Myers described them as: “the anguished outpouring of a young woman in fear and despair when she realises the enormity of what is being said about her".

Earlier, concluding the prosecution opening, Johnson said Letby’s papers and notes also contained “many protestations of innocence”.

Elizabeth Cook/AP This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court on the first day of the trial.

The notes included phrases such as “Why/how has this happened – what process has led to this current situation. What allegations have been made and by who?” and “Do they have written evidence to support their comments?”

Letby, who was put on clerical duties after she fell under suspicion, also wrote: “I haven’t done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?” Johnson said.

When Letby’s house was searched, items had been found relating to many of the children who died or suffered collapses.

The trial, which is scheduled to last up to six months, continues.