Car crash that killed 3 at busy highway wasn't spotted for 48 hours

The five occupants of the crashed car, clockwise from top left: Shane Loughlin, Sophie Russon, Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross.

The wreckage of a car crash that killed three people and hurt two wasn’t spotted for nearly 48 hours after veering off one of the busiest roads in south Wales and into trees.

Family and friends of the three young women and two men in the VW Tiguan are now criticising the way police responded after being alerted to the disappearance of the five occupants of the car.

The five had been to a social club in Newport, near Cardiff, in south Wales on Friday night. The last sighting of them was about 2am Saturday (local time) in Cardiff, The Guardian reported.

South Wales police said they received a missing person report about one of the occupants on Saturday evening, with another report made on Sunday.

Hundreds of members of the public took part in searches, but Gwent police did not issue a public appeal for help until 11pm on Sunday, and the car was finally found early Monday.

Many of those who looked for the missing car claimed it was found by members of the public search party, while Gwent police said it was spotted by a police helicopter.

The car was found in a slip road that leads off a motorway. It was shielded from nearby houses and a busy garden centre by trees.

Google Maps The crashed car was found in the group of trees just above the roundabout

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found dead in the car. Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were said by police on Monday evening to be in a critical condition in hospital.

It was the second road death tragedy for Smith’s family, after her sister Xana Doyle was killed in 2015, aged 19 when a car in which she was a passenger flipped. The driver had been taking drugs and was twice the drink-drive limit. He served five years in jail.

Several news outlets have reported Jeanne is the son of a former professional football player – Leon Jeanne who played on the wing for QPR and Cardiff City.

Google Maps A more distant view shows a motorway to the top left, while a popular garden centre is in the large building to the right of the crash site.

Daily Mail quoted Sophie Russon’s mother Anna Certowicz saying her daughter had been “conscious some of the time” in the car after the crash.

“It's too awful to imagine what she went through trapped in the car in the dark until it got light and then dark again over two days.

“Sophie was lying there for all that time, they could all have been found much quicker if the police had started searching straight away.”

Google Maps The crash happened at St Mellons, on the outskirts of Cardiff

Certowicz said police didn't take her seriously when she told them Sophie was missing, saying her daughter was “probably out partying”, Daily Mail reported.

'We all knew it was something serious, all their phones went offline at the same time.”

Gwent police said they had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. An IOPC spokesperson said: “We will carry out an assessment in due course to determine what further action may be required.”