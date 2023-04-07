Man murdered pregnant wife by pushing her off Arthur's Seat hill, Scotland

Fawziyah Javed, who was murdered by her husband Kashif Anwar.

As Fawziyah Javed lay dying on a Scottish hillside, she told those who rushed to her aid that her husband had pushed her off a cliff.

Fawziyah Javed, who was 17 weeks pregnant, fell 15m from the Arthur’s Seat hill in Edinburgh.

A jury in Scotland found her husband Kashif Anwar, 29, guilty of her murder, and causing the death of her unborn child.

Anwar did not give evidence in court, but denied the charge at Edinburgh's High Court and had told police he lost his balance and fell into his wife, BBC reported.

Javed and Anwar, who lived in the north England city of Leeds, were married on Christmas Day 2020.

Within a few month Javed had been thinking of leaving her husband, her mother Yasmin Javed told the court.

“The accused was being abusive, controlling, manipulative, aggressive and violent,” Yasmin Javed said.

Crown Office This CCTV image provided by Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service shows Fawziyah Javed in Edinburgh shortly before death, walking behind Kashif Anwar.

She had told her daughter and only child to text the words “I like cream cakes” if she felt she was in danger, and she would contact the police.

The victim’s mother said she had set up the code because Anwar monitored her daughter’s calls and texts.

In September 2021, Anwar and Fawziyah Javed made an evening visit to the Arthur’s Seat hill in Edinburgh, and decided to take a selfie on a rocky outcrop.

Fawziyah Javed, who was 17 weeks pregnant, fell 15m from the outcrop.

She had a visible head injury, but was able to speak for a short time while she lay dying on the hillside.

The first person to reach her, Daniyah Rafique, told the court: ”She said she was really scared. She kept saying, 'don't let my husband near me, he pushed me’,” the Daily Mail reported.

When asked again if she was pushed, Javed replied: “Yes, I think so,” before two police officers approached.

Crown Office Another CCTV view of the couple on High St, Edinburgh.

Police officer Rhiannon Clutton said she found Fawziyah Javed “writhing in pain” with an obvious injury to the head.

“I asked her what had happened,” Clutton said. Fawziyah Javed replied: “He pushed me.”

Clutton asked who had pushed her and why, to which Fawziyah Javed replied: “My husband because I told him I wanted to end it.”

Fawziyah Javed went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

Crown Office Arrows show where Fawziyah Javed fell from and where she landed.

In a statement, Fawziyah Javed’s family said the dead woman had been “the centre of our world, our heartbeat and our everything”.

“We lived and breathed for Fawziyah. Fawziyah was the glue that held the family together,” the statement said.

“There will never be closure of justice for us. We have had our lives ripped apart and Fawziyah is no longer with us. The effects of this tragedy, what we have gone through and are going through, will be with us till our last breath.”

Anwar was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years, at Edinburgh's High Court overnight.