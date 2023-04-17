UK pub where police seized golliwog dolls vandalised with graffiti, broken windows

A UK pub being investigated by police for displaying golliwog dolls has been vandalised with graffiti and broken windows.

Police earlier raided the White Hart Inn in Grays – on the Thames River east of London - on April 4, after allegations of a hate crime because of a collection of 30 dolls that had been on display for more than a decade.

Then overnight last Saturday (local time) police were called to the pub where it had been graffitied and had five windows smashed.

Landlady Benice Ryley said she was left shaken when a brick was hurled through the pub window about 12.40am Sunday (local time), when she and some customers were inside, Daily Mail reported.

A member of the staff said the incident was caught on camera. Three people in masks and wearing dark clothing and white shoes ran up to the pub and smashed windows and sprayed the word “Racists” on the wall.

Essex Police said they were investigating the possibility the vandalism was linked to the dolls.

Investigations were continuing into the doll display, District Commander Tony Atkin said. The public was asked to allow the police to carry on with that investigation, “remaining calm”.

The Guardian said Chris Ryley, the pub’s licensee and Benice Ryley’s husband, would be interviewed by police in May in connection with the hate crime allegation when he returned from the couple’s holiday home in Turkey.

Essex Police Essex Police said they were conducting high visibility patrols to provide community reassurance following criminal damage to the White Hart.

Benice Ryley had assembled a replacement doll collection, which she planned to display as an act of defiance.

“I’m getting a notice printed saying: ‘We’ve got gollies on display, if you find this offensive please don’t come in’,” she said. “If they don’t like them they can walk out the door.”