Trial starts of man accused of murdering NZ-born London police officer Matiu Ratana

Rugby-mad Matiu or Matt Ratana was remembered as a coach, a mentor, and an inspiration. (Video first published November 30, 2021)

The judge in the trial of a man accused of murdering New Zealand-born London police officer Matiu Ratana has told the jury it’s likely to be common ground that the accused had a gun, the gun was fired and two bullets hit Ratana.

It was also likely to be common ground that Ratana, 54, died from a chest wound as a result of the first of four shots, Mr Justice Johnson said.

Louis De Zoysa, 25, denies murdering Ratana, 54, – originally from Hawke’s Bay – by shooting him at a police custody centre in Croydon, south London, in 2020. De Zoysa was handcuffed in a holding cell at the time.

The judge told the trial jury that the last bullet fired hit De Zoysa in the neck. That caused bleeding and a blood clot leading to some brain damage, and resulting in physical problems that meant De Zoysa used a wheelchair.

Jurors would have to consider whether De Zoysa pulled the trigger deliberately when the first shot was fired and whether he intended to kill or at least cause really serious harm, the Daily Mail reported the judge as saying.

The “relevant events” had been captured on CCTV and by cameras worn by officers, the judge said.

“A further matter which might arise is whether the defendant had diminished responsibility... at the time he shot Sergeant Ratana,” Mr Justice Johnson said.

Supplied/East Grinstead RFC London Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot in south London.

The jury heard De Zoysa had an autistic spectrum condition, which may affect how he appeared or behaved during the trial.

De Zoysa, who was in a wheelchair and had his right arm in a sling at the trial in Northampton Crown Court, confirmed his name and date of birth by writing them on a board.

De Zoysa used the board because of communication difficulties, and was being given help to follow the trial, the court heard.

Ratana, known as Matt, served with London’s Metropolitan Police force for almost three decades, having moved to the UK in 1989.

Outside of his police job, he was head coast at East Grinstead rugby club. He left behind a partner, and an adult son from a previous relationship.