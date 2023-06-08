Jury shown CCTV footage of fatal shot that killed NZ-born London police officer Matiu Ratana

Rugby-mad Matiu or Matt Ratana was remembered as a coach, a mentor, and an inspiration. (Video first published November 30, 2021)

The jury has been shown CCTV footage of the moment New Zealand-born London police officer Matiu Ratana was fatally shot, on day two of the murder trial in the UK.

Louis De Zoysa, 25, denies murdering Ratana, 54, – originally from Hawke’s Bay – by shooting him at a police custody centre in Croydon, south London, in 2020. De Zoysa was handcuffed in a holding cell at the time.

The judge told the jury on the first day of the trial that the last bullet fired hit De Zoysa in the neck. That caused bleeding and a blood clot leading to some brain damage, and resulting in physical problems that meant De Zoysa now used a wheelchair.

Sky News UK reported the footage showed De Zoysa sitting in the custody suite with two officers after being arrested before Ratana entered the room.

Ratana told him what he had been arrested for and asked him to stand up to be searched.

De Zoysa stood still handcuffed and fired a shot at Ratana who could be seen falling to the ground in the footage.

Over the next 19 seconds, as two officers immediately attempted to hold back De Zoysa, three more shots were fired and officers dragged Ratana out of the room to help him.

The jury was told the first shot that hit Ratana caused a fatal injury to his left lung and heart, the second shot hit him in the leg and the third shot hit a wall.

The fourth shot hit the accused which caused De Zoysa to suffer brain damage.

Defence barrister Imran Khan KC had previously told the court, “Louis De Zoysa says he did not mean to or want to kill Sergeant Ratana, or to cause him really serious harm,” BBC News reported.

The defence said De Zoysa was not guilty of murder because he was suffering from an “abnormality mental function”.

Supplied/East Grinstead RFC London Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot in south London.

"The abnormality of mental function that Louis De Zoysa was suffering was an autistic meltdown."

De Zoysa, who was now in a wheelchair and had his right arm in a sling at the trial in Northampton Crown Court, confirmed his name and date of birth by writing them on a board on the first day of the trial.

De Zoysa used the board because of communication difficulties, and was being given help to follow the trial, the court heard.

Jurors would have to consider whether De Zoysa pulled the trigger deliberately when the first shot was fired, and whether he intended to kill or at least cause really serious harm, the Daily Mail reported the judge as saying.

Ratana, known as Matt, served with London’s Metropolitan Police force for almost three decades, having moved to the UK in 1989.

Outside of his police job, he was head coach at East Grinstead rugby club. He left behind a partner, and an adult son from a previous relationship.

The jury was adjourned until Thursday.