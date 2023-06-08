Nurse accused of murdering 7 babies denies crush on doctor looking after boy she allegedly tried to kill

Lucy Letby, 32, is alleged to have murdered five babies and attempted to kill 10 more while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England.

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies in the UK has rejected prosecution suggestions she was attracted to a doctor looking after a vulnerable baby boy she allegedly tried to kill.

Lucy Letby, 33, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder another 10 at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester hospital, in northwest England, between June 2015 and June 2016.

She has given evidence for a 12th day in her trial that started in October at Manchester Crown Court.

Asked about her relationship with the doctor, who was one of those caring for a baby boy known as Child N, Letby denied she “had a crush” on him, The Guardian reported.

READ MORE:

* 'I killed them': Note in diary of accused UK baby murderer Lucy Letby shown to jury

* Second hospital investigating nurse Lucy Letby after arrest on suspicion of murdering eight babies

* British nurse Lucy Letby arrested over deaths of eight babies 'seemed lovely'



In texts read by the prosecutor, a friend of Letby’s said “think he likes u too” and that he was “as flirty as u [sic]”. Letby replied: “Shut up … I don’t flirt with him!”

She added: “Certainly don’t fancy him haha just nice guy.”

Letby is accused of attempting to murder Child N three times.

In text messages read to the jury, Letby told a friend – hours before she allegedly tried to kill child N by injecting him with air – she had received a “strange” message from the doctor.

Elizabeth Cook/AP A sketch from early October shows Lucy Letby at Manchester Crown Court.

The friend replied: “Did u? Saying what?” then suggested the doctor had suggested Letby “go commando” along with a crying laughing emoji.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC said the doctor was one of those who found Baby N’s sudden life-threatening collapse concerning as the infant had been in a good condition.

Johnson said this was a doctor whom Letby previously said she “loved as a friend”. The defendant replied: “Yes, as time went on, yes.”

The prosecutor said the defendant had wanted to leave the courtroom in tears when the doctor gave evidence in February. “Yes, because I felt unwell,” Letby said.

On the first day she gave evidence, Letby said she only did her best to care for the children. “I’m here to help and care, not to harm.”

Asked why she wrote “I am evil. I did this,” Letby said: “Because I felt at the time I had done something wrong and I thought I’m such an awful, evil person … that I had made mistakes and not known,” The Guardian reported.

The nurse said she thought “that somehow I had been incompetent and I had done something wrong to affect these babies. I felt I must be responsible in some way.”