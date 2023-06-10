Jury in Matiu Ratana murder trial shown antique revolver, allowed to fire dummy bullets

The jury have been shown footage of the fatal shot in the trial of the man accused of murdering him.

Jury members have been allowed to fire dummy bullets from an antique revolver allegedly used in the killing of London Metropolitan Police officer New Zealander Matiu Ratana.

Louis De Zoysa​, 25, denies murdering Ratana, 54, – originally from Hawke’s Bay – by shooting him at a police custody centre in Croydon, south London, in 2020. De Zoysa was in a custody suite and handcuffed at the time.

BBC reported the jury in the trial, at Northampton Crown Court, was shown the antique revolver allegedly used by De Zoysa. Jury members were allowed to hold the gun, loaded with dummy bullets, and fire it at the court ceiling.

Ballistics expert Anthony Miller said the gun, loaded with dummy bullets, was safe to be used in the court room, but was aimed at the ceiling as an extra precaution.

Miller told jurors the gun did not go off by accident when Sgt Ratana was shot, BBC reported. Miller said he carried out “rigorous testing”.

"I dropped it on the ground, I struck it with a cloth-faced hammer and I generally treated it roughly."

On Friday (local time) the jury was also shown a gun holster that prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said was “exactly identical” to one owned by De Zoysa.

supplied/Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana.

Prosecutors say the gun and holster were "probably concealed under one of his armpits".

De Zoysa had been arrested in Norbury, south London, after police found he had cannabis and seven rounds of ammunition. Officers did not know he had a gun until Ratana was shot, BBC reported.

Prosecution and defence agreed the gun was fired four times, and that De Zoysa pulled the trigger on the first and second shot, and that the third shot was fired when the gun was in De Zoysa’s hand.

The court has heard the first and second shots hit Ratana, the third hit the wall during a struggle with officers, and a fourth hit De Zoysa.

De Zoysa’s lawyer Imran Khan KC told the jury on Wednesday the defendant had been suffering an autistic meltdown at the time of the shooting and "did not mean to or want to kill Sergeant Ratana, or to cause him really serious harm".

Supplied/Supplied This image from London Metropolitan Police CCTV footage shows Sergeant Matiu Ratana, moments before he was fatally shot, talking to Louis De Zoysa in a custody suite.

Also on Wednesday the jury was shown CCTV footage of the moment Ratana was shot.

The footage showed De Zoysa sitting in the custody suite with two officers after being arrested. Ratana entered the room and told De Zoysa what he had been arrested for and asked him to stand up to be searched.

De Zoysa stood still, handcuffed, and fired a shot at Ratana who could be seen falling to the ground in the footage.

Over the next 19 seconds, as two officers immediately attempted to hold back De Zoysa, three more shots were fired and officers dragged Ratana out of the room to help him.

The court has previously been told De Zoysa has an autistic spectrum condition.

It was also told the fourth bullet fired hit De Zoysa in the neck, causing bleeding and a blood clot leading to some brain damage.

The trial continues on Monday.