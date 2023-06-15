Woman accused of posing as male found guilty of one count of sexual assault by kissing

Georgia Bilham has been found guilty on one charge out of 16 in a sexual offences case in the UK.

A woman accused of posing as a teenage boy to sexually abuse a shortsighted woman has been found guilty in a UK court of sexual assault by kissing, and cleared of 16 other alleged sexual offences.

Georgia Bilham, 21, had been accused of renaming herself “George Parry”, disguising herself in men’s clothing and removing her victim’s glasses whenever they were together, to fool the complainant into believing she was in a genuine heterosexual relationship.

Bilham denied nine sexual assaults and eight counts of assault by penetration.

After the jury delivered its verdict at Chester Crown Court overnight (NZT), Judge Michael Leeming told Bilham that after being found guilty of the first count, “all options are open” for her sentence, The Guardian reported.

Bilham should not assume she would be spared prison time, the judge said.

During the trial, Bilham was asked why she lied to the victim, who is aged 19. She said she did not want her to know “that it was me. Not that it was a girl. That it was me”.

Bilham said she considered herself straight now, but that in retrospect, she was not in 2021.

Defence lawyer Martine Snowdon asked Bilham why she created the false profile and kept it a secret from her friends and family. “I just wasn’t happy with myself,” Bilham said, adding that it was “just an escape”, The Guardian reported.

Snowdon asked: “Have you ever thought that you wanted to change your gender and become a boy?” Bilham answered: “No.”

The court was told the complainant was so shortsighted that she was legally blind.

The complainant said she believed Bilham was a boy called George Parry who had anxiety and claimed to be “paranoid” because he was mixed up with Albanian drug dealers.

Whenever the pair met, Bilham would wear a hoodie tied around her face to hide her long blonde hair, even when in bed. She wore male clothing and put on a deep voice with a Birmingham accent.

Senior crown prosecutor Mairead Neeson said the victim and her family had been devastated. “The victim thought she was in a loving relationship with a man, but it was all lies, and Bilham is now a convicted sex offender.”

Bilham told the court during the trial that she thought the victim had known she was female since a crash in May 2021, The Mirror reported.

Bilham and the complainant had gone for a drive, and Bilham crashed her mother’s car into a hedge. Police were called and asked for Bilham’s licence, which had her real name on it.

She believed a police officer called to the scene revealed to the complainant her true identity, Bilham said. “I think they told her I was female. It was not George, it was Georgia.”

Bilham is due to be sentenced on July 19, and will have to sign the UK’s sex offender register.