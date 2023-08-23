Dapper dog busted by UK police

The dressed up pooch was spotted in a police van in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Dressed to the (ka)nines, a pooch has been snapped sitting in a police van peering out the window with a blue collared shirt on.

The dapper dog was recovered by British Transport Police (BTP) at Wolverhampton railway station last week BBC News reported.

He seemed to be quite overdressed for a trip to the police station, but that is where he ended up after police decided his owner was too drunk to be looking after him.

When BTP popped him into the police van, a photo was snapped and posted of the fashionista peering out the window.

The British Transport Agency said the dog had been put in alternative care while inquiries continued into his owner.