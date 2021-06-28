Matt Hancock affair: Honesty and integrity are too often sacrificed

OPINION: Matt Hancock had to resign as UK health secretary because his actions removed from his authority the legitimacy that political power requires. Having broken the rules he had imposed on others, his authority, to lead the NHS, to decide Covid-19 restrictions, to determine health policies across the board – was shot to pieces.

Rather than quickly moving on, as our political culture and the news cycle tend to do, we should pause for a moment and contemplate this relationship between authority and legitimacy. What is it that makes authority legitimate? And is there enough legitimacy for authority in Britain?

Democracy is part of the answer of course. We must be free to elect and reject our governments, and public services need to be accountable to us, either directly as users, through local or national politicians, or officials and regulators overseen by those we elect.

But there is much more to legitimacy than that, for authority must also be ethical. It needs to be about public service, not selfish interests. It needs to be open and transparent. It needs to be held by people committed to maintaining standards of honesty and integrity.

And yet if we are truthful, far too many institutions in Britain, and far too many people in positions of authority, fall short.

Take the recent report by the independent inquiry into the murder of Daniel Morgan. Daniel was found murdered with an axe in his neck in 1987. After four investigations, several inquiries and two failed prosecutions, nobody has been found guilty of his murder.

It is widely accepted that the failure was caused not only by incompetence but what the inquiry called the “institutional corruption” of the Metropolitan Police.

Sceptics might argue that a crime from 34 years ago, however terrible, says little about British policing today. But there is a long list of more recent abuses of police power. And the inquiry complained that the Met had even in recent years done all it could to hamper its work, refusing and limiting access to important records.

“Concealing or denying failings, for the sake of the organisation’s public image, is dishonesty for reputational benefit and constitutes a form of institutional corruption,” the panel protested.

This conclusion is strikingly similar to that drawn by the Reverend James Jones, the Bishop of Liverpool, who conducted an inquiry into the conduct of the police during and after the Hillsborough disaster.

Jones attacked the “patronising disposition of unaccountable power”, and described a cultural condition in which “an unwritten, even unspoken, connection between individuals in organisations [can lead to] an instinctive prioritisation of the reputation of an organisation over the citizen’s right to expect people to be held to account for their actions.”

This patronising disposition is common, and it is not limited to the police. The report into the scandal at the Mid-Staffordshire Hospital Trust, in which hundreds of people died unnecessarily and many more were mistreated between 2005 and 2008, made the same observation.

The victims in Staffordshire “were failed by a system which ignored the warning signs and put corporate self-interest and cost control ahead of patients and their safety,” the inquiry found.

And the problem persists. Even as the NHS did heroic work fighting Covid, hospitals discharged patients into care homes where the virus spread rapidly, killing thousands of vulnerable and elderly people.

Through the same period many hundreds of patients were given “do not attempt resuscitation” orders without discussion, and many orders were applied in a blanket way to whole groups of people, such as those with learning difficulties. As many who have lost loved ones through negligence and error can attest, the official response to such failure is too often a wall of denial and obfuscation.

Elsewhere, we have social workers who failed to protect children from grooming gangs thanks to misplaced political correctness and a cynical passivity about the supposed “worldliness” of the vulnerable young people they were asked to protect. We have private companies paid small fortunes to run outsourced children’s homes that fail to safeguard young people from sexual exploitation and substance abuse.

These are all examples of covering up poor performance and failure. But the patronising disposition of power is sometimes driven by other factors: often financial interests, and often by the adoption of inappropriate political or ideological positions.

We have universities so reliant on income from China that they have lost their independence, academic freedom and moral compass.

Cambridge University Press, which is owned by Cambridge University, once tried to block online access to its journal, China Quarterly, for students in China. More recently, Peter Nolan, a Cambridge don, has argued that the Uighur genocide in Xinjiang is an unsuitable subject for debate, and compared China’s policies to how all other countries treat ethnic minorities.

Elsewhere we have unaccountable quangos and public bodies, from the National Trust to the Electoral Commission, wading into political controversies for ideological and partisan reasons. The Climate Change Committee, not content with advising Parliament on the right route to reducing carbon emissions in line with its statutory remit, has taken it upon itself to “broaden its outlook” to cover corporate commitments and questions of “fairness” and “the equitable distribution of costs and benefits” in the pursuit of net zero emissions.

Such is the scale of the economic change brought about by the net zero objective, and the enormous costs for British families, it is completely inappropriate for such questions to be left to a technocratic committee. But that is what its members now expect.

Matt Hancock’s resignation is a reminder that authority needs legitimacy. This does not only apply to individuals but to institutions, and not only politicians but public services and servants of every kind.

Britain urgently needs zealous reform to breathe legitimacy back into the authority of those with power and influence over our lives.