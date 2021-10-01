UK police officer who murdered Sarah Everard sentenced to life in prison

A serving London police officer has been given a whole life sentence for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, a case that shocked the UK and the world.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of using his police identification and Covid-19 laws to trick 33-year-old Sarah Everard into his car in a false arrest as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3.

He will never be eligible for parole.

Uncredited/AP Sarah Everard’s death sparked outrage in the UK and around the world.

Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard on the pretext that she broke lockdown rules, drove her far outside the capital and then raped and killed her.

READ MORE:

* UK police officer 'falsely arrested' Sarah Everard over Covid restrictions before murdering her, prosecutors say

* Police make 'significant' arrest in Sabina Nessa murder

* UK police officer pleads guilty to murder of Sarah Everard



Couzens had pleaded guilty to the charges of abduction, rape and murder.

Justice Adrian Fulford said the circumstances of the case are “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal". He said Couzens went “hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape," having planned the crime in “unspeakably” grim detail.

Elizabeth Cook/AP This court artist sketch depicts Susan Everard, right, the mother of Sarah Everard, reading a victim impact statement as former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, left, sits in the dock at the Old Bailey in London.

Everard’s body was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, nearly 100km southeast of London, a week after she went missing. Prosecutors said Couzens strangled her before setting fire to the body.

Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and had worked as part of a team protecting diplomatic locations in central London. He had worked an overnight shift at the US Embassy on the day he kidnapped Everard.

The Metropolitan Police has said it was “sickened, angered and devastated" by how one of its own was responsible for the crime.

In the aftermath of Everard's killing, many questions were raised about trust in police and how police vet their officers. Some also criticised Scotland Yard for not doing enough to protect women and girls and tackle allegations of sexual violence.

After Couzens' arrest, it emerged that he had been accused of indecent exposure at least twice years before he murdered Everard, and police is being investigated over whether the allegations were dealt with properly.