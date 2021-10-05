London's streets flooded after deluge: Shops, transport and the Tube affected

Heavy rain has turned streets into rivers in central London, with many roads, Tube services and retail stores impacted by flash flooding.

Knightsbridge, in west London, appears to be one of the worst areas hit with heavy rain, and waterlogged roads affecting many motorists.

Videos shared online show motorists carefully navigating through flooded streets.

Two Tube lines and sections of the London Overground have been closed, the BBC reported.

According to the Met Office, parts of London were hit by torrential rain in the early hours of Tuesday morning (local time) with St James Park recording 26mm of rain in an hour, The Independent reported.