Cat which went missing for 8 months reunited after owner recognised pet's meow on phone call

A cat that went missing eight months ago in Essex, England, was reunited with its family after the owner recognised its meow during a phone call with their veterinarian.

People reports Rachael Lawrence, 40, was on the phone with her vet regarding her other cat when she recognised a cry in the background she believed belonged to Barnaby, a feline of hers that had gone missing several months prior.

The vet responded that the cat in question was brought to the office by a Good Samaritan.

“There was just something about the meow, so after three hours of it being in my head, I rang back up,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence called the vet back and discovered that her description of Barnaby matched that of the stray cat.

“It was just utter disbelief from them and me. When I went to pick up Torvi [her other cat], I asked to see this stray cat and brought photos of Barnaby with me, “ Lawrence explained.

Lawrence added, “They brought him into the room, and I just straight away picked him up and knew it was him. I was sobbing, just absolutely howling. I couldn’t believe what was happening. I just cried when I saw him, full-on. I just couldn’t believe it.”

Although Barnaby is home safe, Lawrence admitted that he is “a little worse for wear” and “is on high alert all the time” but is starting to be more comfortable with being home.