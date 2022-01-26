How many lockdown parties did Britain's PM Boris Johnson and staff attend? Here's a guide

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was once again accused of breaking the lockdown rules he imposed across England amid the coronavirus crisis - this time for celebrating his birthday in June 2020 with others at his Downing Street office and residence when indoor social gatherings were banned.

The allegations are the latest in a series of claims that allege the prime minister has repeatedly breached his own government's orders during a pandemic that has claimed 154,000 lives in Britain.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on Tuesday. London police say they are now investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed an investigation was underway. Dick said Scotland Yard is now investigating "a number of events" at Downing Street.

Here's a look at all the allegations stacked against Johnson and his government - which are being investigated by a senior civil servant who is set to publish her report this week and by the Metropolitan Police.

1. The birthday party

ITV News reported Monday (local time) that Johnson's wife, Carrie, helped organise a surprise party for his birthday on June 19, 2020. Around 30 people attended, including the interior designer who was renovating Johnson's home at the time. Guests reportedly sang Happy Birthday as Johnson was presented with a cake.

The prime minister's office said he attended for less than 10 minutes.

That same evening, family and friends of the prime minister allegedly gathered inside the Johnson residence despite government rules preventing indoor social mixing.

2. 'Wine time Fridays'

The Mirror reported earlier this month that Downing Street staff held "wine time Fridays" every week during the pandemic. The recurring event saw staff allegedly invest in a refrigerator to keep alcohol chilled. Sources told the tabloid that staff took turns taking a suitcase to the supermarket to fill with wine.

3. Parties during mourning

On the eve of Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, staffers held two parties for departing colleagues at Downing Street. The next day, the Queen was photographed mourning her husband of seven decades by herself, because she was abiding by the coronavirus restrictions put in place by Johnson's government.

Downing Street apologised to Buckingham Palace for the "deeply regrettable" events that took place amid "national mourning" and during a time that indoor mixing was banned.

Jonathan Brady/AP The widowed Queen sits alone in order to adhere to social distancing rules during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years. The Daily Telegraph said Downing Street staff drank, danced and socialised on the night before the funeral.

4. 'Bring your own booze' party

Downing Street staff held a garden party in May 2020 while the public was banned by law from meeting up with more than one person outside their households. An email from Johnson's private secretary, Martin Reynolds, was sent to dozens of people, welcoming them to "bring your own booze”.

Johnson, who attended, later said he believed the gathering to be a "work event”.

5. Cheese and wine in garden

Late last year, the Guardian published a photograph of a "wine-and-cheese party" that took place in the garden of Downing Street featuring wine, 17 staff members, Johnson and his wife, Carrie.

Downing Street said the photo, which was taken during the first lockdown, occurred as staff discussed work.

6. Another leaving party

In November 2020, Johnson reportedly gave a speech inside Downing Street at a crowded event which sources say was an impromptu farewell celebration for the prime minister's aide Cleo Watson.

Matt Dunham/AP London police said Tuesday they were investigating Downing Street lockdown parties in 2020 to determine if UK government officials violated coronavirus restrictions, putting further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

7. Party at the Johnson residence

On November 13, 2020, the same day Dominic Cummings, Johnson's former top adviser, quit his role, there was allegedly an "organised” party held at the residence of Johnson and his wife, the apartment above 11 Downing Street.

According to Cummings, formal invitations were sent out. London was under Tier 3 restrictions at the time, preventing households from mixing indoors.

8. 'Impromptu' drinks inside government office

Staff reportedly had a drinks party to celebrate Chancellor Rishi Sunak's spending review during lockdown. A spokesperson for the Treasury said a "small number" of staff had celebrated at their desks. Pubs in the city were shuttered at the time due to coronavirus regulations.

9. Goodbye party for the defence minister

The Mirror claims Johnson gave a speech at a leaving event for his then-defence minister, Steve Higham, just before Christmas 2020. Johnson was allegedly "there for a few minutes to thank him for his service," according to the report.

10. The Christmas quiz

In December 2020, Johnson hosted a festive Christmas quiz in Downing Street. A photo published by the Mirror last year showed the prime minister inside No. 10 reading out questions alongside one aide draped in tinsel, the other donning a Santa hat. At the time, social mixing between households was banned.

Downing Street said Johnson "briefly took part virtually" to thank staff members for their work during the health crisis.

11. Downing Street Christmas party

In December 2020, Downing Street staff reportedly gathered to exchange gifts, sip wine and eat cheese in a rule-breaking event that was later joked about by Allegra Stratton, the prime minister's then-press secretary. Stratton tearfully resigned in December 2021.

12. Cabinet office party

The day before No. 10′s Christmas party, staff members from the cabinet office held their own event in December 2020 - again while England was in lockdown. Staff gathered to bid farewell to Kate Josephs, a former senior civil servant who led the government's coronavirus task force. Josephs has since apologised.

13. 'Boozing and dancing' at the Transport Department

As London was placed under "very high alert" and forced into Tier 3 restrictions in December 2020, staff at the Department of Transport held a festive gathering after work where they drank and danced. The department has apologised for the "inappropriate" event and for its staff's "error of judgment".

14. Drinks and canapés' at Education Department

The Department for Education has admitted holding a Christmas party in December 2020 in which staff gathered inside the office building after work - despite social mixing between households being barred.

"The gathering was used to thank those staff for their efforts during the pandemic," a spokesperson said.

15. Party hats and alcohol at another Christmas party

Former London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey was forced to apologise after a photo emerged of him attending a party with team members at Conservative Campaign Headquarters in December 2020. Bailey has since resigned as chair of the London Assembly's policing and crime committee.