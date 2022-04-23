Madeleine McCann's parents 'welcome' news after German man named as a suspect in their daughter's disappearance

Madeleine McCann's parents have welcomed news that a German man has been formally made a suspect in their daughter’s disappearance.

The mystery behind missing girl Madeleine McCann has remained unsolved for almost 15 years. The 3-year-old vanished while on holiday with her British family in Praia da Luz, Portugal in May 2007.

On Friday, a new development in the captivating case was reported, after a Portuguese prosecutor's office said a man in Germany had been declared as a formal suspect.

Prosecutors in Faro did not formally name the suspect but said in a statement he was identified as a suspect by German authorities at its request, The Guardian reported.

Sang Tan/AP Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of Madeleine.

On their website, Kate and Gerry McCann said the development reflected progress in the investigation.

“We welcome the news that the Portuguese authorities have declared a German man an ‘arguido’ in relation to the disappearance of our beloved daughter Madeleine.

“This reflects progress in the investigation, being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities. We are kept informed of developments by the Metropolitan police.

“It is important to note the “arguido” has not yet been charged with any specific crime related to Madeleine’s disappearance. Even though the possibility may be slim, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and we will be reunited with her,” they said.

Supplied Kate and Gerry McCann said the development reflected progress in the investigation into the disappearance of their daughter.

In 2020, German police revealed they were investigating Christian Bruckner. On Friday, his lawyer said that his client has not been charged over the case, The Guardian reported.

Madeleine has been missing for nearly 15 years. It’s possible the timing of the update in the case could be related to the country’s 15-year statute of limitations for crimes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or more, The Guardian reported.