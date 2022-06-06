British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a vote of confidence in his leadership

A vote of confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be held by Conservative MPs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “welcomes the chance to make his case” as he faces a vote of confidence in his leadership.

While Johnson has said it's time for the UK government to “move on” after months of scandal, some of his colleagues think it’s time he moved on instead after meeting the threshold for a ballot.

Under Conservative Party rules, a no-confidence vote in the leader is triggered if 15% of party lawmakers – currently 54 – write letters to Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, calling for one.

If Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he can't face another challenge for a year.

READ MORE:

* Growing number of UK Conservatives want British PM Boris Johnson gone

* 'Partygate' report faults Boris Johnson for lockdown parties, but British PM won't quit

* British PM Boris Johnson apologises over 'partygate'



In a statement a No 10 spokesperson said Johnson welcomes the ballot as a chance to move on.

”Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities.

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images Graham Brady, Chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, is the only person who knows how many letters have been submitted.

Brady announced earlier that the threshold had been met and a ballot would take place this evening in London with the votes counted straight after (7am Tuesday NZT).

"The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded,” Brady said.

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 today Monday 6 June

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today."

The MPs who have submitted letters calling for a no-confidence vote do not have to reveal their identity, though some have chosen to go public with their views.

Jesse Norman announced that he was one of the Conservative MPs who wrote to Brady calling for a no-confidence vote.

Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during Covid-19 lockdowns.

In May, Johnson said that senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report should put an end to the “partygate” scandal, which saw 83 people, including Johnson, fined by police over parties in government buildings in 2020 and 2021.

Gray said the “senior leadership team” must bear responsibility for “failures of leadership and judgment” when pandemic restrictions prevented UK residents from socializing or even visiting dying relatives.

Johnson said he took “full responsibility” and was sorry – but denied he knowingly broke any rules or lied when he told Parliament last year that there had been no parties. He said it was time to “move on” and focus on grappling with issues like Britain’s cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

- AP with Stuff