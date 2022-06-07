Cheat Sheet: Boris Johnson won a vote of no confidence, so why does it feel like he lost?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote.

Johnson won the secret ballot on Tuesday morning (NZ time) with 211 out of 359 of his Conservative MPs backing him.

But it's far from the end for the embattled UK leader, who's been under pressure over boozy parties he and his staff attended at 10 Downing St that flouted the Covid-19 restrictions they imposed on others.

I'm confused. What is a 'vote of no-confidence'? Why not just hold an election?

The UK's election cycle is still a few years away yet. But some of Johnson's Conservative Party - also known as the Tories - have started to rebel against him.

The rebels forced a quick vote within the Conservatives only (not all of Britain's Parliament) to decide if the party had confidence in Johnson as leader.

These votes, which require 15% of the party to submit that they have no confidence, are actually surprisingly common in the UK, but they're rarely successful.

The last successful ‘no-confidence’ vote took place in 1979 against Labour leader James Callaghan, paving the way for the arrival of Margaret Thatcher.

The most recent vote was held in 2018 over Theresa May’s Brexit shambles. May secured the support of two-thirds of her party and remained in power, before resigning months later.

Matt Dunham/AP Boris Johnson is still leading the UK, for now.

What would've happened if Johnson lost?

Johnson won 211 of the 359 votes. If he'd received less than half (179 votes) he would have had to step down as Conservative leader and a new prime minister would have needed to be found with haste.

Some analysts say that's why he survived – because there's no obvious Conservative challenger-in-waiting to Johnson's leadership.

It's also less than three years since he led the party to its biggest election victory in decades.

Now that he's won, Conservative Party rules state there can be no further no-confidence votes against him for another year, though Parliament is an institution where rules can be amended rather quickly if needed.

He won, and got 59% of the vote. Why does it still feel like he's lost?

This is a pyrrhic victory for Johnson, and he probably knows it.

The fact that a vote happened at all, and the fact that 41% of his own party don't have confidence in him, will haunt him for the remainder of his time in the leadership.

Despite being known for his ability to shrug off scandals, he will face huge pressure to reunite the party and, in all likelihood, will struggle to do so.

As one BBC commentator noted: "He's toast, but toast grilled very slowly".

Stefan Rousseau Sir Graham Brady announces that Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader.

What happens now?

Johnson might be in a jam, but he doesn't see himself as toast.

His buttery reaction called the vote a "convincing" win and said the party should now "come together".

"What it means is that as a government we can move on and focus on stuff that I think really matters to people."

Johnson will know he has to move decisively in the coming weeks. The war in Ukraine, a simmering post-Brexit feud with the EU and soaring inflation are all weighing on the government.

The Conservatives could easily lose special elections later this month for two parliamentary districts, called when incumbent Tory lawmakers were forced out by sex scandals.

Expect more pressure, and loads of it. Those who voted no-confidence in Johnson will be scrutinising even his slightest mistake.