Corner shop loses $2000 worth of chocolate during record-breaking UK heatwave

A corner shop in the UK has lost about $2000 (GB£1000) worth of chocolate as it melted amid a scorching heatwave.

Ellis Stores in Scunthorpe suffered the damage after temperatures reached over 40C on July 19 (local time), breaking UK heat records.

The store’s air conditioning unit was unable to handle the soaring temperatures, and the majority of their chocolate stock was spoiled as a result.

Claire York, the daughter of the store’s owners Stephen and Linda Ellis, launched an online fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the lost chocolate.

She’s since raised over £3600 (about NZ$7000). York told BBC that the couple are “so, so grateful” for the donations.

“My mum has just cried,” said York.

“For the whole week she just cried every time anybody's given any money, anybody's done anything.”

Facebook/Ellis Stores Over £3600 has been raised for the owners of Ellis Stores after they lost much of their chocolate stock amid 40C temperatures in the UK.

Not all the melted chocolate went to waste, with Ellis Stores reporting on social media that some of the “wobby chocolate” had been purchased by someone to make fudge for residents at a local hospice.

Europe has been hit by a severe heatwave that has caused wildfires and evacuations. In mid-July, the UK was struck by a second wave of heat.

Temperatures have shattered records across the UK and the rest of Europe, reaching up to 48C in places.