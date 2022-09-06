Outgoing British PM Boris Johnson ‘to finish memoir by Christmas in borrowed mansion’

Outgoing British prime minister Boris Johnson could finish a memoir of his time in Downing Street by Christmas, as he prepares to move into a borrowed house in central London, his friends say.

Removal vans were seen last month in Downing St as Johnson and his wife Carrie packed up their belongings in the flat above 11 Downing Street.

Johnson is now set to move his family into a house in the middle of the capital for the next six months while he gets used to his new life as a backbench Tory MP.

One idea is for him to go to America to make speeches to capitalise on his global leadership over the Covid vaccine and the West’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE:

* Liz Truss is Britain's new PM, replacing ousted Boris Johnson

* Britain's next 'Iron Lady'? New PM Liz Truss intent on shaking up UK

* Lawyers advising Boris Johnson say Partygate inquiry is unfair



Perhaps aware of the need to curate his own legacy in office, there is widespread speculation in Westminster that he has started work on his memoirs and could publish them by Christmas.

One friend said the December deadline was not beyond him. “He is capable of doing that, he could do it pretty quickly, he is a first-rate writer,” one friend said.

One Tory MP – who is close to the Prime Minister – said: “It would be a cracking read.”

Johnson would be aware of the attraction of publishing a swift account of his time in 10 Downing Street. Any memoir could attract an advance running to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Andrew Boyers/AP Boris Johnson could finish his memoir by Christmas, detailing his time as British prime minister.

The journalist in Johnson will also know that a speedy memoir will ensure his account of his time in politics is still relevant to the modern-day, fast-moving political environment.

He will want to avoid the fate of David Cameron who quit as PM in 2016 but only published an account of his time in office more than three years later in 2019, largely to a collective shrug from the Westminster village.

Cameron’s memoir – For The Record – was based on 53 hours of conversations with Lord Finkelstein, columnist for The Times and close friend, detailing his responses to events as they happened.

Cameron worked on his memoir in a £25,000 (NZ$47,300) shepherd’s hut in his Oxfordshire garden. It was slated to appear in 2018 but publication was delayed to avoid the book poisoning the Brexit process.

In contrast, Johnson – who was photographed in Kyiv with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, clutching a pad with the date on the cover – might use his own notes as the source for his time in Downing Street.

Despite repeated rumours that the Johnsons have bought a house in Herne Hill, southeast London, the friend said that Johnson had been handed a house by a supporter for six months.

Matt Dunham/AP Johnson will want to avoid doing the same as David Cameron (right), who quit as PM in 2016 but didn’t publish his memoir until 2019.

The friend said: “He is planning to keep his head down. He is not planning to go abroad.

“He has got a house sorted out – he has got a place in central London for six months which has been lent to him. It gives him a base to sort himself out.

“He needs to get some hay in the loft, he needs to make some money.”

Ahead of taking their leave of Downing St on Monday, Carrie Johnson took to Instagram to wish Liz Truss well. “I expect Wilf and Romy won’t remember it but they’ve had an incredibly happy start to their lives growing up here,” she wrote on Instagram.

Johnson – who published a well-received account of Winston Churchill in 2014 – also has a half-finished biography of William Shakespeare to complete.

He was originally commissioned to write Shakespeare: The Riddle of Genius by publisher Hodder and Stoughton in 2015, pocketing an advance of at least £88,000 (NZ$166,000).

Once his books are published, Johnson will then be able to capitalise on his time in office by promoting them and joining the lucrative international speakers circuit.

Washington Speakers’ Bureau, which markets speeches around the world by Cameron and Theresa May, his two predecessors, is also understood to have approached Johnson.

The Telegraph understands that US bank JP Morgan has offered Johnson a deal in the region of £2 million to make six speeches over the next two years.

Making speeches has proved to be very lucrative for Mrs May who has declared £2 million (NZ$3.79m) in outside earnings in the three years since quitting as prime minister.

For ex-prime ministers, earning money from speeches is seen to be preferable to having to go through the long, drawn-out process of asking a Whitehall watchdog to approve second jobs.

A spokesman for Johnson did not return repeated requests for comment from The Telegraph about his future plans. JP Morgan declined to comment, but sources played down speculation that the US bank was lining up a deal to pay Johnson for speeches.