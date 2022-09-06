'This is it folks': Boris Johnson delivers his final speech as Britain's prime minister

Boris Johnson has said "this is it folks" in his final speech as prime minister, ending a three-year premiership.

"It's time for politics to be over folks, it's time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and deliver for the people of this country," said the outgoing PM.

"Because that's what the people of this country want, that's what they need, and that's what they deserve."

The British leader, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, is expected to meet with the Queen in the late morning at her Balmoral estate to begin the transfer of power to Liz Truss.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to the Queen. Later in the day Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after her audience with the Queen.

Truss, who has been named leader of the ruling Conservative party on Monday, will be appointed prime minister during her own audience with the Queen a short time later.

Speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street, Johnson said his policies had given the country the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis before he signed off his typical bluster.

“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,’’ Johnson said before getting into a car and leaving the gates of Downing Street for the last time as prime minister.. “I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.’’

Leon Neal/Getty Images Conservative party members look on as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a farewell address before his official resignation at Downing Street in London, England.

This is the first time the handover of power is taking place at Balmoral, the monarch’s summer retreat in Scotland, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule because the 96-year-old Queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.

Truss, 47, takes office a day after the Conservative Party’s 172,000 members elected her to lead their party.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Liz Truss will replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July.

On Tuesday afternoon (local time), she is expected to make her first speech as leader of a nation 67 million people anxious about soaring energy bills and a looming winter of recession and labour unrest. Those problems have festered for the past two months because Johnson had no authority to make major policy decisions after announcing his plan to step down.

Speaking to Conservative party members, Truss promised to “deliver” on the economy, the energy crisis and the overstretched health care system, though she offered few specifics on her policies. Truss has promised to unveil her plans for tackling the cost-of-living crisis within a week.

Bronwen Maddox, director of the international affairs think tank Chatham House, said Truss will have to say “an awful lot more” to reach the wider electorate.

“Everything, every road, comes back to cost of living at this point,” Maddox said. “And if she delivers, to use her word on that, then you might see the mood getting much more positive.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Foreign Secretary Liz Truss beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in a vote by Tory party members to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and British prime minister.

Many people in Britain are still learning about the woman who will soon be their leader.

Unlike Johnson, who made himself a media celebrity long before he became prime minister, Truss rose quietly through the Conservative ranks before she was named foreign secretary, one of the top Cabinet posts, just a year ago.

Truss won the support of many Conservatives with her Thatcherite zeal to roll back state intervention and slash taxes.