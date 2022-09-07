'Get the meatballs ready': New UK PM's Twitter namesake takes mistaken identity in her stride

It’s been a busy few days since the United Kingdom Conservative leadership run-off result was announced for Liz Trussell.

That's not a typo; Trussell is the woman behind the @Liztruss Twitter handle who has been flooded with best wishes from Tory voters and even the prime minister of Sweden.

Much like @peterdutton (not the Australian politician), @johnlewis (not the British department store), and @theashes (not the cricket series) before her, Trussell is not the new Conservative prime minister of the United Kingdom. That's Liz Truss, who has the Twitter handle @trussliz.

But Trussell is taking it all in her stride, politely requesting Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson “get the meatballs ready” in response to Andersson's congratulations, and expressing excitement at the prospect of meeting “Queen Liz”.

“Just getting ready to head up to Balmoral! Looking forward to meeting the Corgi's,” she replied to another tweet.

Trussell also wholeheartedly agreed with a right-wing news site that she was the “best person for the job” and declared “Me & Queen Liz would deffo be besties”, to one of several calls to sub in for Truss.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss.

As with anyone else in the political spotlight, Trussell was also forced to shrug off some harsh, albeit misdirected criticism, in this case from Green MP for Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas:

Trussell has suffered a few cases of mistaken identity in the past. In August she defended her failure to be interviewed on BBC Radio Scotland by pointing out no-one had asked her.

But things kicked off in earnest when her political namesake took the stage on Monday to claim the Tory leadership after a two-month run-off.

Immediately criticised for a “lack of class” for failing to shake hands with unsuccessful candidate Rishi Sunak, she seemed to have a fairly solid excuse: “Sorry I was in Nandos.”

The non-politician, who doesn't have a Twitter bio and hasn't revealed much of herself online (beyond a dislike for delayed committed and an interest in social causes in Reading and Oxford), even created her own hashtag: #InTrussellWeTrust.

As the nation eagerly awaits the incoming prime minister's plans to tackle the energy crisis before winter, Trussell has revealed little of her own policy agenda, with one key exception: strong support for granting citizens of the UK “maccies all day breakfast”.

Twitter users were quick to make comparisons with former victims of Twitter mistaken identity, such as the computer science educator who cheerfully fields customer service complaints from the John Lewis department store, and Ashley Kerekes, an American who is “not a freaking cricket match!”

This story was originally published on 9news.com.au and is republished with permission.