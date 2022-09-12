Which world leaders will attend the Queen's funeral?

US President Joe Biden caught the White House off guard on Friday (local time) when he told reporters he planned to travel to London for the Queen's funeral.

Past presidents have not attended the last two state funerals in Britain - for George VI in 1952, and Winston Churchill in 1965 - but Biden will be among the scores of heads of state and government to arrive in the capital before the service next Monday (local time).

The leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey, including Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand - a journey that will take almost 24 hours - and her Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. Justin Trudeau, the Canadian president, has also confirmed he will attend.

Other European royal families are expected to be present, including King Felipe of Spain, alongside his wife Queen Letizia. Emperor Naruhito of Japan has already confirmed his attendance.

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could bring their children to the UK for the Queen's funeral

* Queen Elizabeth’s funeral plans: When and where it takes place and who is invited

* The journey the late Queen will make to her final resting place at Windsor Castle



Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, who has paid tribute to the Queen as "a legend", will also be present.

International guests are said to have been asked to travel on commercial flights and forbidden to use helicopters or private cars to reach the funeral. They are to arrive together on a bus from a site in west London, Politico said, citing official documents.

Westminster Abbey is expected to be so full that only one representative from each country can attend, although they can be joined by their significant other.

Questions have been asked in the US over whether the former president Donald Trump would be invited but British sources have scotched the idea that he could accompany the US delegation and said there would not be space for Biden's predecessors. The former US president Dwight Eisenhower attended Churchill's funeral, but in a private capacity.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP US President Joe Biden is set to attend the Queen's funeral.

A reception for overseas leaders will take place at Buckingham Place on the eve of the service, but no bilateral meetings will be allowed because of the strain on security teams, according to the Foreign Office guidance.

The funeral will be an opportunity for the King and the prime minister to meet world leaders and, in Charles's case, renew acquaintances.

French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to be among the other presidents, including Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who will be in London.

It is not clear whether Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, will travel to the funeral. President Xi of China has not yet said he will attend.

WPA Pool/Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister is set to represent New Zealand at the funeral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who expressed his sadness at the Queen's death, will not attend the service. The war in Ukraine appears to have turned against Putin in recent days, but in 1965, at the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union sent its deputy prime minister to the service for Churchill at St Paul's Cathedral.

It is not thought that President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who has become a staunch ally of the UK in recent months, will attend given the conflict in his country.

The last major gathering of world leaders for the funeral of an international statesman was in South Africa for Nelson Mandela in December 2013.

The Times, London.