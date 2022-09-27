British pound plunges to new low as UK tax cuts plan spark concern

The British pound has plunged to all-time low against the US dollar after Liz Truss’ administration pledged a sweeping package of tax cuts, fuelling concerns about the government’s economic policy as the UK teeters towards recession.

The pound on Monday fell as low as US$1.0373, its lowest level since the decimalisation of the currency in 1971, before rallying to above US$1.08 in London early afternoon trading.

The weakening currency piles pressure on the UK’s new Conservative government, which has gambled that slashing taxes – and increasing borrowing to compensate – will spur economic growth.

Many economists say it’s more likely to fuel already high inflation, push down the pound and drive up the cost of British government borrowing – a potential perfect storm of economic headwinds.

Despite mounting concern, the government dug in its heels on Monday.

“We’re not going to be commenting on daily market movements,” said the prime minister’s spokesman, Max Blain. “This is a plan for the medium to long term.”

The British currency has lost more than 5% of its value against the dollar since Friday, when Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng announced the UK’s biggest tax cuts in 50 years.

The government plans to cut £45 billion in taxes as well as spend billions to help consumers and businesses struggling with high energy bills that are driving a cost-of-living crisis. The combination has sparked investor concern about spiralling government debt.

Dylan Martinez Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss, left, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.

Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office three weeks ago, are betting that lower taxes and reduced bureaucracy eventually will generate enough additional tax revenue to cover government spending. Economists suggest it is unlikely the gamble will pay off.

Opposition Labour Party economy spokeswoman Rachel Reeves accused the government of “a return to trickle-down economics, an idea that has been tried, has been tested and has failed”.

“They are not gambling with their money – they are gambling with yours,” she told an audience at the party’s annual conference on Monday.

The new and untested Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister on September 6, also faces pressure from a nervous Conservative Party, which faces an election within two years.

Some Conservatives have welcomed the tax-cutting moves as a return to free-market values after years of state intervention in the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. But others worry it is unconservative for the government to rack up huge debts that taxpayers will eventually have to pay.

Kwarteng insisted the government was acting responsibly – and said there were more tax cuts to come.

“We’ve only been here 19 days. I want to see, over the next year, people retain more of their income because I believe that it is the British people that are going to drive this economy,” he told the BBC.

As it is cutting taxes, the government plans to cap electricity and natural gas prices for homes and businesses to help cushion price rises that have been triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine and have sent inflation to a near 40-year high of 9.9%.

This programme will cost £60 billion, and the government will borrow to finance it, Kwarteng said on Friday.