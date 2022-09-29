UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her economic plan and said she’s willing to make “difficult decisions” to get the economy growing.

In her first public comments since her government’s announcement of billions in uncosted tax cuts roiled markets and drove the pound to record lows, Truss said Britain was facing a “very, very difficult” economic situation. But she said the problems were global and spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She spoke after the Bank of England took emergency action on Wednesday to stabilise UK financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a programme of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring.

Truss told BBC local radio that “we had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation.”

The UK central bank warned that crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to UK financial stability,” while the International Monetary Fund took the rare step to urge a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies to abandon its plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing to cover the cost.

The Bank of England said it would buy long-term government bonds over the next two weeks to combat a recent slide in British financial assets. The bank’s actions are focused on long-term government debt, where yields have soared in recent days, pushing up government borrowing costs.

“Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability,” the bank said in a statement. “This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.”