UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tells King Charles to stay away from climate summit

King Charles has abandoned plans to attend next month’s major United Nations climate change summit after new British Prime Minister Liz Truss reportedly told him to stay away.

Charles III, a long-time advocate for action on climate change, had intended to deliver a speech at the meeting of world leaders in Egypt in November.

Truss, according to The Sunday Times, is also unlikely to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh gathering and had objected to the King’s plans during a personal audience at Buckingham Palace last month.

Britain and Europe are facing diabolical energy forecasts this winter, with growing speculation the Conservative government may roll back some commitments to its bold climate pledges, including its whole-of-economy net-zero target by 2050.

READ MORE:

* New photo of King Charles with Camilla, William and Kate released

* British PM Liz Truss defends controversial tax cuts as UK remains on financial brink

* Lights out, ovens off: Europe is preparing for a winter energy crisis



The British government has the final say over the destinations for royal visits and wants to use the diplomatic power of the monarchy to build bridges with major European neighbours post-Brexit.

Britain’s Foreign Office is reportedly drawing up plans for the King to make France the surprise choice for his first state visit after he bonded with French President Emmanuel Macron over environmental issues.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, will take place from November 6 to 18 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

A senior royal source told The Times: “It is no mystery that the King was invited to go there. He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending COP.”

AP King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace.

They said the decision was made on the government’s advice and was “entirely in the spirit of being ever-mindful as King that he acts on government advice”.

The Queen delivered a pre-recorded message to COP26 hosted in Glasgow last year in which she praised the advocacy of her family, including her late husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, her son and grandson in promoting the urgency for climate action.

“It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them,” she said.

The King, 73, has been a prominent voice on environmental issues for more than 50 years, also delivered a speech at the opening ceremony in Glasgow, calling on world leaders to adopt a “warlike footing” to deal with the threat of climate change.

But he said in a historic address to the nation following the death of his mother last month that his role would change now that he had become the sovereign.

The palace source told the newspaper: “The Queen gave an entirely non-political address at COP last year ... it sounds like he is not being given the choice. That is an error of judgment on the part of the government.

“The King could absolutely go and deliver the government’s message and give it credibility, given all the kudos he has in that space.

“It’s disappointing if people don’t believe he’d be able to do that, of course he could. He delivered the Queen’s speech at the state opening of parliament, rattling off lots of policies that went against his personal beliefs.

His son, William, the Prince of Wales, is likely to pick up where his father left off. He will continue to focus on his Earthshot prize for environmental innovations and will attend its award ceremony in Boston in December, along with his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

In a speech to the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit last week, William said protecting the environment was a cause close to his late grandmother’s heart, and he hoped to continue that legacy.

He said the prize’s mission, “to repair, restore and rejuvenate our planet within this current decade” was not simple, particularly in light of the global geopolitical uncertainties.