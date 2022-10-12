London's Larry the cat chases fox away from PM's residence

Larry the cat, the feline who holds the position of chief mouser to the Cabinet office at the Number 10 household in London, has been filmed chasing a fox outside the prime minister’s residence.

The footage shows Larry slowly stalking the fox, following it over a railing and into a bush, before launching into a full-speed chase. The fox quickly flees the area.

Larry was recruited from an animal shelter in February 2011 to clear out a gang of rats that had plagued Downing Street.

“He's quite independent and has bags of character,” the animal shelter said in a statement at the time. “I can definitely see Larry holding his own.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Larry the cat, Britain's chief mouser to the Cabinet office.

On the UK government website, Larry is said to have “captured the hearts of the Great British public”.

“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality,” the website reads.

“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in tactical planning stage.’”