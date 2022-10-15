British PM Liz Truss sacks Treasury chief just weeks after he was appointed

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her Treasury chief ahead of a hastily arranged news conference on Friday (local time) as she struggled to calm markets and hang on to her job following the release of a controversial economic plan.

Kwasi Kwarteng's departure comes after just over a month in the job – and three weeks after he announced a tax-cutting “mini budget” that sent the pound plunging to record lows against the US dollar.

Kwarteng tweeted his departure letter to Truss, saying “You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.”

He defended the government’s economic plan, saying the country faces an “incredibly difficult” situation and “following the status quo was not an option”.

READ MORE:

* Liz Truss stands by 'disruption' agenda despite Tory doubts

* Liz Truss has learnt the wrong lessons from Margaret Thatcher

* King Charles III caught muttering 'Oh, dear' while meeting with British PM Liz Truss

* UK Prime Minister Liz Truss fires trade minister over alleged misconduct



Truss is due to hold a news conference later Friday. She is under intense pressure to scrap some of the 43 billion pounds (NZ$85.6 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and led the Bank of England to step in to prevent a wider economic crisis.

Senior members of the Conservative Party were publicly advising the government to take action.

The pound rose as much as 1.7% against the dollar on Thursday and bond markets stabilised amid expectations that Truss would revise the economic growth plan.

Stefan Rousseau/AP Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Truss, a free-market libertarian, came to power last month pledging to cut taxes to spur growth. But her ability to deliver on that commitment is now in doubt.

Analysts suggest the most likely change in her programme would be to abandon a promise to halt her predecessor’s plan to increase corporation tax from 19% to 25%. That would reduce the bill for her programme by about 18 billion pounds a year.

James Athey, the investment director at abrdn, said that it now seemed certain that the government “is about to U-turn on its decision not to U-turn on its profligate tax-cutting policies″.

Stefan Rousseau/AP The announcement came after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng cut short a visit to Washington to fly back to London.

The rumours are calming markets, he said.

“The risk now is that investors have forgotten that there are significantly more problems than just an ill-advised and ill-timed fiscal easing to deal with,″ he said.

“Inflation is at multi-decade highs, government borrowing is huge as is the current account deficit. The housing market is likely to suffer a hammer blow from the jump in mortgage rates and the war in Ukraine rumbles on.

“We may well be through the worst of the volatility but I fear that the UK is nowhere near out of the woods.”

Conservative lawmakers are agonising over whether to try to oust their second leader this year.

Truss was elected last month to replace Boris Johnson, who was forced out in July.

Some reports suggest senior Conservatives are plotting to replace Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, her two closest rivals in the summer contest for leadership of the party, though it’s unclear how that could be achieved.