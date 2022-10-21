Tennis legend Boris Becker ‘teaching meditation and yoga’ to fellow inmates in prison

Disgraced German tennis player Boris Becker is reportedly teaching meditation and yoga to fellow inmates in prison while serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for tax evasion in England.

The three-time Wimbledon Champion was jailed in April this year after hiding £2.5 million (NZ$4.95m) worth of assets and loans from the taxman.

A source close to Becker claims the 54-year-old is giving lessons on fitness, nutrition and crisis management to an estimated 45 inmates at Huntercombe prison near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

Becker is also working as an assistant alongside the prison coach for fitness and psychology, the German tabloid newspaper Bild reported.

A source told the paper he is instructing other prisoners “in a special type of yoga and meditation”.

They said: “As a sportsman, he knows only too well the highs and lows of victories and defeats. He is sharing his life experience with his fellow prisoners.”

Becker has also reportedly given up alcohol, lost 8kg while regularly training in the prison’s fitness studio and enjoys the comfort of his own cell.

The low-security category C prison, where Becker was transferred in mid-May, boasts a sports complex with a climbing wall, an astroturf pitch and a cardiovascular fitness room.

Christian-Oliver Mose, Becker’s German lawyer, told Bild: “Our client continues to do well under the circumstances and he has constructively integrated himself into prison life.

“He is able to telephone whenever he wants and to communicate with the outside world. Any further details about his prison stay are subject to protected personal privacy laws.”

Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017 for an unpaid £3m loan and later found guilty of four offences under the Insolvency Act following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in April.

Judge Deborah Taylor had sentenced Becker to two-and-a-half years imprisonment, of which he will serve half, saying he had failed to “heed the warning” of a 2002 suspended sentence in Germany for tax evasion.

She told Becker at the time: “You have lost your career, reputation and all your property as a result of your bankruptcy.

“However, it is notable you have not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from the offending in your bankruptcy.

“While I accept the humiliation you have felt as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”