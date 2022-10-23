Who is Rishi Sunak? What to know about the UK prime minister favourite

Rishi Sunak's campaign had a simple slogan when he ran for prime minister of Britain earlier this year: "Ready for Rishi."

The answer was: No, sorry.

Sunak competed against Liz Truss to lead Britain's Conservative Party after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his scandal-induced resignation in July. Now Sunak will have another chance at winning the top job, with Truss's own resignation after just six weeks in power.

This time, he's the favourite - at least, according to bookies. No matter that the front-runner has not yet even formally declared that he will run for party leader.

Early Saturday, Sunak's supporters say he has already crossed the threshold to secure the backing of 100 Conservative politicians, which would see him through to the next round of the party's internal leadership race - as more of his fellow lawmakers pledge their backing and plan his potential coronation.

If elected, Sunak, 42, would become the country's first prime minister of South Asian descent. He was born in Southampton, England, to parents of Indian origin who had emigrated from East Africa.

Peter Nicholls/Getty Images Rishi Sunak competed against Liz Truss to lead Britain's Conservative Party after Boris Johnson announced his scandal-induced resignation in July.

"It is abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face – he is the right person to lead our Party," former cabinet minister Sajid Javid said in his announcement of support.

"He has the talent, integrity, and humility necessary to provide us with a fresh start and a steady hand," another Conservative lawmaker Gavin Williamson tweeted, as others hailed Sunak's "competence" and "economic foresight”.

Loyalists point out that during the previous leadership contest against Truss this summer, his candidacy received the most support from his parliamentary colleagues. And many of his economic ideas have turned out to be prescient, those backers say.

His critics contend that he betrayed Johnson, his old boss, when he resigned as finance minister in early July. That led to the collapse of the cabinet soon afterward, and then Johnson's downfall.

His "frenemy", Johnson, is closely following Sunak in the polls and flew back to London on Saturday after reportedly telling supporters he was "up for it" - attempting to pull off a stunning political resurrection.

Like Sunak, Johnson has not yet publicly confirmed another run for high office. Still, rumour of Johnson's return to the fray have already laid bare the intense divide in opinion on him amongst politicians and much of the weary British public.

A close third in the running is Penny Mordaunt, a middle-level cabinet minister seeking to become a household name. She is the only Conservative lawmaker to have formally stepped into the race, but her numbers remain low.

Mordaunt said she was encouraged by colleagues who wanted a "fresh start", but she is viewed by some Conservatives as a compromise candidate for politicians in the Sunak and Johnson camps who cannot quite bring themselves to back a rival.

To become the next leader of the beleaguered Conservative Party, a candidate needs to gain more than 100 votes from the party's members of Parliament to progress to the next round. There are 357 Conservative lawmakers in office at the moment.

Given the high bar, it's possible that only one individual secures that number, meaning that a new prime minister could be installed at No. 10 Downing Street by Monday, when nominations close.

Sunak has been dubbed "Dishy Rishi" by British tabloids due to his slick social media campaigns and large online following.

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Nicknamed ‘Dishy Rishi’, Sunak has a large online following.

Educated at one of Britain's most prestigious private schools, like Johnson, he has a glittering résumé, having studied at the University of Oxford and Stanford University, and a stint at the Goldman Sachs investment bank. One of the wealthiest British politicians, he is married to the Indian tech heiress Akshata Murthy, whose tax affairs caused the former finance minister some political discomfort during his leadership campaign in the summer.

And a video clip from a 2007 BBC documentary, in which Sunak suggests he doesn't have any "working-class friends", is recirculating online as some Britons frown upon the array of upper-class Conservative contenders.

Nonetheless, he remains popular amongst politicians of his own party, although he fares less well amongst the Conservative Party's national membership after losing out to Truss in September (57.4 per cent to 42.6 per cent).

After George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement swept much of the world in 2020, Sunak spoke out about the racism he has faced in public life and about the struggles his family overcame as immigrants to Britain. He also has publicly championed his Hindu faith, swearing on the revered Hindu text Bhagavad Gita when he took office.

To his supporters, Sunak is a steady hand on the economic tiller, as he correctly predicted the market crisis sparked by Truss's policies when she slashed taxes and sent the British pound plummeting. He called Truss's proposed economic reforms "fairy tale" economics before she took office, an assessment that is likely to lend credence to his image of fiscal responsibility.

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Sunak has been linked to the ‘Partygate’ scandal that toppled Boris Johnson’s government.

A blot on his record, however, is his link to the "Partygate" scandal that toppled Johnson's government. Like his boss, Sunak was also fined by police while in office for attending parties at 10 Downing Street while Britons were under severe government-imposed coronavirus lock-down restrictions.

Opposition parties including Labour are calling for a general election so that the exasperated public can have a say in who becomes the next British prime minister.

"The truth is [that] just passing around the prime minister job, the chancellor job, like it's some sort of game of 'pass the parcel', is not going to provide the country with the leadership and the stability that we desperately need," Sunak's former opposite number, Labour Party shadow finance minister Rachel Reeves, told the BBC on Friday.