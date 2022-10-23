Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson hold eleventh-hour talks

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being urged to strike a deal to avert a Conservative civil war, amid fears that the party is on course for a historic split.

The former prime minister and his ex-chancellor held talks on Saturday (local time) about agreeing to a joint ticket, as Johnson’s allies claimed that he had joined Sunak in reaching the threshold of 100 MP supporters needed to move to the next stage of the leadership contest.

On Saturday, Mr Johnson flew into London from the Caribbean as Priti Patel, the former home secretary, joined prominent MPs on the Right of the party, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Bill Cash, in backing him.

But Kemi Badenoch, the Trade Secretary, Lord Frost, the former Cabinet Office minister, and David Davis, the ex-Brexit secretary, all declared their support for Sunak.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Conservative Leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak speaks while campaigning earlier in the year.

Senior figures in the party fear that a sizeable number of MPs on both sides would refuse to accept the leadership of a rival candidate.

One senior MP said: “Rishi and Boris both have to concede something and recognise their strengths. Rishi has no real mandate from the electorate and may not from MPs. Crossing the threshold is not the same as support.

“Boris needs to recognise that he is as divisive and must try and bring Penny and Rishi together.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London in September.

Meanwhile Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the Commons, whose own campaign appeared to lose momentum on Saturday, used an article in this newspaper to warn: “How we arrived at this point is understandable – the divisions of Brexit, the difficult decisions taken in the pandemic, successive leadership elections and so on. Understandable, yes. Acceptable, no.

“It’s just not acceptable because our abiding mission should be the country, not the Conservative Party.

“It has been until recently. It’s not acceptable that we would now risk losing an election because we couldn’t work together.

“Even more so just at the point when we need to consolidate everything we’ve worked for over the last decade. In the last 12 years we’ve made this country infinitely better.”

Mordaunt’s article made no mention of her own bid, suggesting she was preparing to strike a deal.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Leader of the UK House of Commons Penny Mordaunt.

However, one former Cabinet minister said it was too late even for a pact to stop a split in the party.

The MP said: “Unity is the most important goal right now.

“But I am pessimistic about whether it can be achieved. I suspect the party is too divided, with too much bad blood circulating over the last few years, to survive six to nine months, whoever wins the contest.”

Growing fears of a split in the party prompted the two frontrunners to arrange private talks on Saturday on a potential joint ticket.

There were claims that Johnson had delayed the meeting as his allies tried to narrow the gap between the 55 public endorsements he had received, compared with Sunak’s 118.

The Telegraph was told that by Saturday afternoon, supporters of Johnson were lobbying declared supporters of Sunak and Mordaunt, in a move seen by his opponents as a sign that he was struggling to win sufficient backing to demonstrate that he could unite the party.

A poll for this newspaper found that a majority of Tory voters think the party made the wrong decision by forcing Boris Johnson out.

According to the survey by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, 57% of those who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 believe that it was the wrong move to get rid of Johnson in the summer.

Two-thirds of them now believe he can make a political comeback, up from just 43% who thought so at the start of last month.

In a separate survey measuring the views of 241 Tory councillors, Sunak and Johnson were neck and neck.

On a straight choice between the pair, 48% prefer Sunak and 45% Johnson.

Chris Hopkins, director of Savanta ComRes, said that the poll showed there was “barely a cigarette paper between Sunak and Johnson” among Tory councillors.

“Sunak is, possibly, a nose ahead, able to retain more of his vote among councillors a few months ago than Johnson takes directly from Truss,” he said.

Hopkins added that the rest of the 170,000-strong membership were “more likely to vote for Johnson than the councillors in this poll”.

“Sunak’s most narrow of leads here doesn’t give me much confidence that he’d be ahead at all among the wider membership,” he added.

On Saturday, Patel said Johnson had “the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right”.

She added that he would be able to “bring together a united team” to “lead Britain to a stronger and more prosperous future”. Patel adds to significant support for Johnson among the Right of the party. However, Sunak was making inroads on Saturday, with endorsements from figures including Badenoch, Sir Desmond Swayne and Tom Hunt, a 2019-intake MP.

Badenoch, an increasingly influential figure who had criticised economic policies such as Sunak’s council tax rebate for energy bills in the last leadership contest, spent two days considering her own leadership bid but concluded she was unable to meet the threshold of 100 MPs.

She said: “I’m a big fan of Boris and he got the party through a very difficult situation in 2019. We are now in a different political climate that requires a different approach.”

An ally of Sunak claimed that Johnson should agree to take up his former role of foreign secretary in the interests of party unity, adding: “He’s got an international reputation now. He can pursue Ukraine and causes that he genuinely cares about. And if Rishi were PM his capacity to do things internationally would be limited because there are so many domestic challenges.

“You could see an argument for having a figure like Boris on the international stage if they could work together.”