Rishi Sunak officially joins race to be British PM, Boris Johnson still tight-lipped

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak has announced a bid to replace Liz Truss as the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

"I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country," he said in a tweet.

It is the second time in less than four months Sunak, 42, has vied for the role.

Over the summer, the former UK chancellor made it to the final round in the race to succeed Boris Johnson before losing to Truss when the vote was put to party members.

The announcement makes Sunak the first - and, so far, the only - formally declared candidate to have collected the 100 nominations from fellow MPs required by 2pm Monday (London time) to appear on the party's ballot, according to public tallies.

If more than one candidate passes the threshold, members of Parliament will select two to be put to an online vote by party members, with the results expected later this week.

As of Sunday night (NZT), Sunak's strongest challenger appeared to be Johnson, the former prime minister whose resignation this July kicked off Britain's current bout of political chaos.

In his own resignation as Johnson's finance minister, which prompted a wave of others to quit and ultimately forced Johnson to resign, Sunak said the public deserved a government that conducted itself "properly, competently, and seriously."

Reports in the British media said the two men - who once worked side by side - were holding late-night talks over the weekend, prompting speculation that the two could strike a deal to put their rivalry aside and form a joint ticket.

If ultimately elected, Sunak, would become the country's first prime minister of South Asian descent. He was born in Southampton, England, to parents of Indian origin who had emigrated from East Africa.

A number of Conservative MPs and former Johnson allies have announced their support for Sunak.

Many of those backers have sought to portray the former finance minister as a stabilising candidate who is capable of bringing the chaos of recent months to an end, while critics within the Conservative Party worry he is out of touch with ordinary voters and accuse him of disloyalty to Johnson.

"It is abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face - he is the right person to lead our Party," Sajid Javid, who previously served in Johnson's cabinet, said in his announcement of support.

"He has the talent, integrity, and humility necessary to provide us with a fresh start and a steady hand," Gavin Williamson, another former Johnson cabinet member, tweeted.

Nick Gibb, another Conservative MPs, hailed Sunak's "competence" and "economic foresight."

In a significant blow to Johnson's chances, Lord David Frost - who was responsible for negotiating the UK's Brexit deal and later given a seat in the House of Lords by Johnson - declared over the weekend that it was time to "move on" from the former prime minister.

Sunak loyalists also pointed out that during the previous leadership contest against Truss this summer, his candidacy received the most support from his parliamentary colleagues.

Educated at one of Britain's most prestigious private schools - like Johnson - Sunak has a glittering resume, with degrees from the University of Oxford and Stanford University and a stint at Goldman Sachs.

One of the wealthiest British politicians, he is married to the Indian tech heiress Akshata Murthy, whose tax affairs caused the former chancellor some political discomfort during his leadership campaign in the summer.

And a video clip from a 2007 BBC documentary, in which Sunak suggests he doesn't have any "working-class friends," is recirculating online as some Britons frown upon the array of upper-class Conservative contenders.

Nonetheless, Sunak remains popular among politicians of his own party, although he fares less well among the Conservative Party's national membership, who favoured Truss in September by 57.4% to his 42.6%.

To his supporters, Sunak is a steady hand on the economic tiller, as he correctly predicted the market crisis sparked by Truss's policies when she slashed taxes and sent the British pound plummeting. He called Truss's proposed economic reforms "fairy tale" economics before she took office, an assessment that is likely to lend credence to his image of fiscal responsibility.

A blot on his record, however, is his link to the "Partygate" scandal that toppled Johnson's government. Like his boss, Sunak was fined by London's Metropolitan Police while in office for attending gatherings at 10 Downing Street while Britons were under severe government-imposed coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

And some critics, like former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, have noted the UK's record-high levels of inflation began during his time as chancellor.

The BBC's count of publicly declared Conservative members of Parliament gave Sunak 132, 55 for Johnson and 23 for Penny Mordaunt over the weekend.