Why failed British prime ministers keep quoting ancient Romans

William Booth is The Washington Post's London bureau chief.

ANALYSIS: It appears that citing ancient Roman philosophers and statesmen is in vogue for prime ministers exiting 10 Downing Street.

First, Boris Johnson. Now, Liz Truss.

Johnson, in his exit remarks just weeks ago, favourably compared himself to Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, who died around 430BC.

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough,” Johnson said during his final speech as Britain's prime minister before tendering his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

The comparison elicited much confusion on social media, with Google searches for “Cincinnatus” spiking, followed by commentators commenting that the reference might have meant that Johnson, like Cincinnatus, may be called back from his forced retirement to serve again.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London following his resignation as British PM.

Now, it is Truss's turn. She quoted Lucius Annaeus Seneca the Younger, who died in AD65.

And the British people – anxious about paying their winter heating bills during a forecast recession – went to Wikipedia to answer to the big question: Umm, who's Seneca?

Speaking outside Downing Street, Truss, whose six weeks in office makes her Britain's shortest-serving prime minister, wished her successor, Rishi Sunak, “every success” as he takes the reins.

And then, she went all Roman, too.

“I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face,” Truss said.

“As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote: It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”

Unfortunately, as many noted, Truss stumbled over the words “Roman” and “philosopher” and “Seneca”.

Twitter noted that she appeared unfamiliar with her subject matter.

This citing of the Roman is not mere coincidence.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby observed: “Quite Johnsonion, even quoted Roman philosopher Seneca.”

Both politicians – or their speechwriters? -- seemed to be signalling to some very thin section of their audience that they might be short-timers, but they were well-educated short-timers, and that they took comfort in the wisdom – or the comforting banalities? – of the ancients.

Frank Augstein/AP Liz Truss speaks outside Downing Street in London following her resignation as British PM.

Johnson studied classics at Balliol College at Oxford. Truss studied philosophy, politics and economics at Merton College at Oxford.

He was prime minister for three years before being shoved out by his own party – for dishonesty. She was prime minister for six weeks before being shoved out by her own party – for incompetence.

There the similarities end, more or less.

Johnson loved to pepper his journalism, and later his after-dinner and political speeches, with bits of dog Latin and classical references, and just like his carefully mussed blonde shag, it was an integral part of his stage persona, his shtick, as the eccentric but lovable boy genius in the rumpled suit.

Truss never had Johnson's stagecraft. She was noted for being a dull orator – still tap water to Johnson's sparkling Pellegrino – but she wasn't going out without a try.

Mary Beard, the famed Oxford classicist, tweeted in September: “If you are curious about Boris Johnson's reference to Cincinnatus in his goodbye speech – he was a 5th century BC Roman politician who saved the state from an invasion, then – job done – returned to his farm (‘to his plough’).”

She noted: “He was also an enemy of the people.”

On Tuesday, after Truss spoke, Beard weighed in again, tweeting: “I wonder if our outgoing prime minister had read the rest of the Letter of Seneca (no. 104) from which she quoted a phrase?”

Beard noted that other message of the letter was: “Be careful of ambition.”