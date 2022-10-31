Rishi Sunak has a change of heart on climate summit after Boris Johnson says he will attend

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering his decision to miss the COP27 climate conference after Boris Johnson indicated he could attend in person and King Charles announced a reception for environmentalists at Buckingham Palace.

Sunak is still prioritising his preparations for the Autumn statement on November 17 after citing the need to tackle the domestic economic crisis for his decision to remain in the UK. But there is an outside chance that the prime minister will make a fleeting appearance at the talks in Egypt if progress is made on key tax and spend decisions, The Times understands.

US President Biden and French President Macron are among the leaders who are expected to attend the conference, which opens in Sharm-el-Sheikh on Sunday (local time). Johnson is also keen to travel to Egypt after Glasgow hosted COP26 last year when he was prime minister.

Sunak is said to be supportive of the former prime minister's plans to go ahead with his own trip as part of Britain's diplomatic effort to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C despite alarm in Downing Street at a rival British presence on the world stage. "Boris is a former prime minister and Rishi is supportive of anyone who wants to make the case for tackling climate change," a Number 10 source said.

READ MORE:

* British PM Rishi Sunak confronts crises, faces backlash on first full day in office

* Rishi Sunak warns of 'difficult decisions to come' as he's sworn in as prime minister

* Which countries are the climate heroes and villains this year?

* UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tells King Charles to stay away from climate summit



Sunak's decision not to attend the talks has drawn criticism from environmental campaigners and appeared to prompt a reaction from the Palace.

Charles, who is thought to be "champing at the bit" to attend, has announced plans to host a reception at the Palace on Friday (local time) with more than 200 international business leaders, decision makers and NGOs. It will mark the handover of the COP presidency from Britain to Egypt and came after Number 10 upheld Liz Truss's decision to advise the King against travelling to Egypt.

Charles has invited Sunak to attend his reception where the prime minister is expected to give a short speech to guests including John Kerry, the US climate envoy.

Kerry, 78, said last week that it would be "very powerful" if the King attended the conference and a person who knows Charles well told The Times last week that he was still eager to be there. "He will be champing at the bit but knows it would need government blessing. The PM has reversed the fracking decision so this could be another smart environmentally focused move," the source said.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might yet attend the climate summit in Egypt.

Alok Sharma, the government's climate tsar who remains COP president until Sunday (local time), is among those who have also criticised Sunak's decision to avoid the conference. He warned the new prime minister that the Conservative Party risked electoral defeat if it abandoned its climate commitments and pointed to the example of the recent Australian elections where Liberal party MPs were ousted by environmentally minded independent candidates.

"If you look at what happened in the Australian elections in the past few months, one of the reasons that the conservatives didn't win through is because people didn't feel they took this issue seriously enough," he told The Sunday Times.

China and India managed to reduce their commitments to phase out the use of coal during last-minute negotiations at last year's conference.

The UN has issued dire predictions in the run-up to this year's event, warning that the world will be 2.8C warmer by the end of the century.

Andrew Boyers/AP Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to attend the COP27 summit.

A report by the UN issued last week concluded that under the present trajectory there was "no credible" way to limit warming to 1.5C - the temperature at which scientists believe there will be catastrophic impact on the climate.

Stanley Johnson, the former prime minister's father, said he hoped his son would represent the UK at the conference. Johnson, 82, an environmental campaigner, criticised the policies pursued by Liz Truss, which included plans to sunset all EU laws by December 31, 2023, unless they had been reaffirmed by a minister.

He said Johnson needed to show that the UK no longer planned to scrap the laws, which include provisions to reach targets on nature recovery and the climate. "I very much hope Boris does go to Sharm-el-Sheikh," Johnson Sr told GB News. "I want him to appeal to British government to actually ditch a legacy of the brief Truss administration which has resulted in [Jacob] Rees-Mogg, as he left, proposing that we will now scrap, or [put sunset clauses on] 750 environmental laws."

James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, and Grant Shapps, the business secretary, are both set to attend the conference in Sharm-el-Sheikh. The event which lasts until November 18, comes at a busy time for the prime minister.

On Sunday, November 13, there will be a service to mark Remembrance Day that is likely to be attended by Sunak.

The prime minister will then travel to Bali for the G20 summit in Indonesia on November 15 and 16. He will then watch Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor of the exchequer, deliver his much-anticipated autumn statement the following day in the Commons.

The Times, London