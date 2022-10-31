Sanctioned Russian oligarch has government allowance to 'maintain lifestyle'

The UK Treasury has allowed a sanctioned Russian oligarch with links to President Putin to spend £60,000 (NZ$120,000) a month to maintain his lifestyle.

Petr Aven, 67, who made his money with the Russian conglomerate Alfa Group, can draw the money to pay school fees and "pressing debts".

He was issued with financial prohibitions and a travel ban in March but has told the Treasury's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation the money was needed to meet his "basic needs" and those of his family.

Critics of the government's sanctions policy have raised questions about whether allowing a businessman sanctioned as a "pro-Kremlin oligarch involved in supporting the government of Russia" who is "associated with Putin" to withdraw the sums is in keeping with the spirit of the sanctions imposed.

The MP Chris Bryant said: "The government boasts of its sanctions regime but it seems it is quietly letting Putin's ally oligarchs carry on regardless."

A freezing order in relation to accounts linked to Aven has been set aside by the High Court, meaning the case can be reconsidered by Westminster magistrates. According to The Sunday Telegraph the National Crime Agency had asked for freezing orders over concerns that payments from the accounts had not been in line with sanctions rules, after it received suspicious activity reports from banks, with £1.5 million frozen in several accounts in May.

Justice Collins Rice said: "Where some or all of an applicant's assets are subject to sanctions, that is not necessarily an end of the matter. It may in an appropriate case be relevant to consider the prospects that other Treasury licences, not yet applied for, could permit the availability of funds not subject to account freezing orders for meeting basic needs and reasonable living expenses. A case where an applicant has considerable wealth and complex arrangements for applying it may be an appropriate case."

Getty Images Vladimir Putin and Petr Olegovich Aven.

Aven owns art worth £300 million and three homes in London and Surrey, including a £25 million mansion on the Wentworth Estate.

Aven, who met Putin as his invasion of Ukraine began, has also been sanctioned by the EU. He has an estimated fortune of £4 billion, made from an empire that includes one of Russia's biggest commercial banks and a stake in Holland & Barrett. He successfully sued the journalist Catherine Belton over claims in her book, Putin's People, that he had links to the president.

Aven was approached for comment. A Whitehall source said sanctions legislation allowed Treasury licences to be granted to "enable economic activity to continue where there is an appropriate derogation that would otherwise be prohibited under the applicable sanctions regime".

