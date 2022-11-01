Lucy Letby trial: Murder-accused UK nurse told to leave grieving couple after son's death, jury hears

UK nurse Lucy Letby was repeatedly told to leave a room where parents of a newborn she is alleged to have murdered were grieving, a jury has heard.

The 32-year-old nurse is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more during her time at Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

A senior nurse from the hospital’s neonatal unit told the jury how a baby, identified only as Child C, collapsed and died while she was working as a shift leader, the BBC reported.

The senior nurse asked Letby to focus on caring for another newborn after resuscitation measures performed on Child C were unsuccessful.

Instead, the senior nurse told the trial that Letby entered a room where Child C’s parents had been left to grieve multiple times.

“I asked Lucy to focus back on [another child] because I was still concerned about him,” the senior nurse said.

“However, Lucy went into the family room a few times and I asked her to come out and to leave that family with [another nurse].”

SCREENSHOT Lucy Letby, 32, is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others.

The senior nurse rejected suggestions that Letby had any responsibilities that involved entering the room with the parents.

Under cross-examination by the defence, the senior nurse agreed that the neonatal unit was facing increased demand and staffing pressures at the time of Child C’s death, reported the BBC.

However, the senior nurse denied that these pressures “in any way diminished” the care received by Child C.

The trial earlier heard from Child C’s father about how Letby had interrupted the parents while they were grieving, the Daily Mail reported.

In a statement read to the jury, the father said that Letby had entered the room with a ventilator basket and allegedly asked the couple “you've said your goodbyes, do you want me to put him in here?”.

Elizabeth Cook/AP A court artist sketch shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court, in Manchester, England.

“This comment shocked us,” the father said.

The jury previously heard how Letby was a “constant malevolent presence”, The Sun reported.

Medical consultants at Countess of Chester Hospital grew suspicious after a sharp rise in the number of newborns dying or collapsing. Letby was found to be the “one common denominator” among the incidents.

Letby denies all 22 charges laid against her.