UK firm offers relatives the chance to have their loved one’s ashes scattered by drone

Many ask for their final resting place to be somewhere they walked their dogs or enjoyed a spot of golf.

But a company is now offering more than par for the course by having relatives watch their loved one’s ashes released by drone.

Christopher Mace, 56, a retired RAF helicopter pilot, was inspired to found Aerial Ashes after scattering the remains of ex-service personnel at sea during his time in the forces.

On Sunday, the former Squadron Leader told The Telegraph he had performed nearly 50 such flights since becoming the first in the UK to launch the service last February.

While most “releases” have been over coastal areas, one of the first was at Warwick University.

“A gentleman had been a caretaker of the university for 40 years. Once he had passed away, his wishes were to have his ashes scattered on a certain field that was on the campus,” he said.

Coastal spots such as views in front of a bench or of a beach were his popular requests followed by fields in private forest areas.

He recently performed a “double scattering” using two drones, of a mother and father in a farmer's field in Wiltshire “very close to where the family remember walking the dogs”, said Mace.

“We’d prepared the spare drone and then families asked. We were down at Great Yarmouth and we flew the two drones together and it was really successful.”

Aaron Burden/ Unsplash Drone technology has become increasingly prevalent in the funeral world. (File photo)

The UK air force veteran, who was a search and rescue pilot and completed tours of Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, the Falklands and Cyprus, said he had also released ashes over a river as part of a Hindu funeral ceremony.

Families have been adopting rivers in the UK as respectful places to release ashes in the hope they will reach the sacred Ganges river in India.

Other sites were disused airfields where a deceased person had learned to fly and grieving relatives have been given the option to press the release button on his drone’s controls during the flights.

The option is being offered to grieving families across the UK after Aerial Ashes formed a partnership with funeral director A W Lymn.

Drone technology has become increasingly prevalent in the funeral world, with directors offering mourners the option of filming their final farewells from the sky.

Mace, of Stokesley, North Yorks, said: “The actual spectacle of the release of the ashes itself does look spectacular and so that's something that is a good takeaway for the families.

“It means different things to different people. Some people have been, where they knew their loved one has been interested in aviation or has had time over the sea or is interested in technology.

“Another angle is a family has been left with the challenge of scattering the ashes somewhere and it’s almost as if they don’t know how to do it.

“I think that some of our families have seen the idea of using a drone is something they can stand back they can be part of, it’s something that’s done for them, so it’s a bit of a spectacle, they can have their moment and they don’t need to worry about what happens if the wind blows the other way and we get the ashes in your trousers, so it removes that anxiety.”

Mace explained his drone flights were licenced by the Civil Aviation Authority after he gave assurances he would not perform them in busy areas. He also has to receive permission from the landowner in order to carry them out.